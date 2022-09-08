Read full article on original website
Fans hail Mercedes from My 600-Lb Life's cousin as 'best guy' on the show
Mercedes Cephas’ My 600-Lb Life journey has viewers asking where she is today. A number of them also seem to be fans of her cousin, Brandon. Mercedes struggled on the show and found comfort in eating food. She was living in pain every day but was unable to meet Dr Now’s weight-loss targets on the show.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now
Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Amy Slaton Considers Her Family ‘Complete’ After 2nd Baby via C-Section
For those closely following 1,000-Lb. Sisters, the birth of Amy Slaton’s second baby came as joyous news. Her sentiment following her son’s birth only made the moment sweeter.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Jenny and Sumit Still Together After Being Disowned by His Family?
Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh still together after his family disowned him for marrying her? Here's what we know about the current status of this '90 Day Fiancé' couple.
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
He Has a Type! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm’s Dating History: From Veronica to Linda
He’s got a type! 90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm made his debut to the franchise while dating his then-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. However, it’s his previous relationship with his ex-fiancée, Veronica Rodriguez, that has really stolen the show.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Celebrates Daughter's Court Victory Ahead of Happily Ever After Comeback
90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem is part of the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. But even before that season premiere later this month, she has a lot to celebrate. Her daughter — Skyla, not the convicted sexual predator, Scottie — just won her case in court.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Think Roberta Breaking Up With Garrick Caused Dannielle To Have a Mental Breakdown
Many 'Seeking Sister Wife' fans think that Dannielle Merrifield ended up having a mental breakdown after Roberta broke up with her husband, Garrick Merrifield.
Honey Boo Boo’s Dad ‘Sugar Bear,’ 50, Shows Off Dramatic Dental Makeover After Frightening Cancer Scare
Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 50, father of treasured child reality star Honey Boo Boo, now 17, has used a cancer scare to fix up his appearance in a huge way. Thompson found a benign, or non-cancerous, tumor on his salivary gland. After having it removed, the TLC star felt compelled to fix TWENTY of his teeth, which had rotted from his longtime chewing tobacco habit.
‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Get the Giggles After Leaked Season 17 Episode Title Confirms What They Already Knew
'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit in hysterics after leaked season 17 episode title confirms what they already knew.
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Who Shocked Viewers By Taking Off Her Wig And Revealing Baldness From Cancer Treatments Has New Message For Fans
Jeopardy! Champ Christine Whelchel Ready To Return. Jeopardy! champion and breast cancer survivor, Christine Whelchel, 37, is gearing up for game show return during Tournament of Champions. She shocked fans during her initial ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak when she appeared on the show without her usual wig. Hair loss...
90 Day Fiance’s Chuck Potthast Makes Big Money! See Elizabeth’s Dad’s Net Worth
90 Day Fiancé star Chuck Potthast found himself financially supporting his daughter Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, following his big move to America on season 5 of the flagship series. After paying for a lavish American wedding and second ceremony in Andrei’s home country of Moldova, TLC viewers watched on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as Andrei asked his real estate mogul father-in-law for a $100,000 loan to start his own real estate business. While Libby’s dad is a successful businessman, what is the father of seven’s net worth? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about how Chuck makes his money and more.
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton shares heartbreaking update on 3-month-old daughter Maya after baby’s health crisis
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a heartbreaking update on his three-month-old daughter Maya's health as she has been struggling with a serious heart condition. In a post on Instagram, Cory, 31, opened up about Maya's battle with CHD - coronary heart disease - and revealed his baby girl will have to undergo two more heart surgeries.
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
