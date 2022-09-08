Read full article on original website
South Carolina cellist pours whole heart into debut album
Claire Bryant’s technical prowess and deeply affecting expressivity as a soloist are on full display in Whole Heart. But the performer and UofSC professor is quick to point out that her first album is as much a collaborative effort as it is a personal labor of love. In this...
Fruiting season
Rudy talks about the various woodland fruits that feed both wildlife and humans. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend
Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
Flooding and severe weather possibilities take us into the weekend
A risk of flash flooding and severe weather may put a big damper on our weekend plans. A stalled frontal boundary from the Florida panhandle into the Low Country of South Carolina combined with an upper-level storm system along the Gulf Coast will push waves of showers and storms across the area through the weekend. So we have a few more features this time that will make for a wetter weather pattern than we’re used to. Rain will be very heavy at times that may lead to local flooding. A Flood Watch is in for most of the Low Country where the heaviest rain is likely to fall. On average, 1-3” of rain is likely with some coastal areas possibly picking up over 4”.
