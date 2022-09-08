A risk of flash flooding and severe weather may put a big damper on our weekend plans. A stalled frontal boundary from the Florida panhandle into the Low Country of South Carolina combined with an upper-level storm system along the Gulf Coast will push waves of showers and storms across the area through the weekend. So we have a few more features this time that will make for a wetter weather pattern than we’re used to. Rain will be very heavy at times that may lead to local flooding. A Flood Watch is in for most of the Low Country where the heaviest rain is likely to fall. On average, 1-3” of rain is likely with some coastal areas possibly picking up over 4”.

