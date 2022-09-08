ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now hiring: UPS looking for 100,000 employees for holidays

The holiday season is still weeks away, but UPS is looking to bolster its staffing now. The delivery company is looking to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers in 2022 and it is making the process faster, saying that it could take less than half an hour to complete an online application and be hired.
UPS to hire about 100K workers for peak season

UPS (NYSE: UPS) said it is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily personal delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers — by offering “competitive wages” across multiple shifts in hundreds of U.S. locations. Permanent positions also are available in some areas for...
