Man sentenced in murder, attempted murder case
A man convicted earlier this year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 58 years to life in prison.
Woman accused of ramming ex’s SUV appears in court
Shequila Daniels, of Youngstown, was in court Tuesday morning.
Youngstown detective facing OVI charge
A Youngstown police officer has a date to return to court next month after getting picked up for drunk driving.
Police called to hospital after man shot in Warren
According to a police report, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Youngstown Road.
Report: Parents arrested after one suspect drives away with child while intoxicated, another has weapons
Reports said a couple was arrested Monday evening after the father overdosed in a car with a young child and the child’s mother was deemed under the influence of drugs and unable to take her child home.
Mom arrested after police say toddler overdosed on marijuana in Youngstown
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
Police: Man turns himself in following drug search in Boardman
Officers were called to Willow Drive around 9:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen
A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
Wellsville man’s murder trial delayed again
A Wellsville man whose trial for a murder in East Liverpool was to start this month has been delayed again.
Student accused of making threat to Youngstown school
A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of inducing panic for threatening to shoot up a school.
Youngstown police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
wakr.net
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
Niles Police Department swears in officer
On Thursday, Niles City Police and Mayor Mientkiewicz announced on their Facebook page that Patrol Officer Krysta Wedge is now a member of the team.
Niles PD: Suspect wanted for continuous CVS thefts
Niles City Police are looking for three suspects connected to several reported incidents at a local drug store.
Man arrested in New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition. Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
wtae.com
Man arrested on attempted homicide charge after New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in New Castle, Lawrence County. The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Centennial Street. Police said the victim was found shot in an upstairs bedroom. 911 dispatchers said the person...
Mahoning County official in court for OVI
Mahoning County's treasurer was in court Monday.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
WFMJ.com
Sixteen-year-old Wilson student accused of threatening school on social media
A 16-year-old boy faces inducing panic charges in juvenile court for allegedly making threats directed at Wilson Alternative School and Virtual Academy in Youngstown. A threat to “shoot up” the school was posted on Instagram over the weekend. Viewers shared screenshots of the alleged threats with 21 News.
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Thefts In Mercer Co.
Law enforcement in neighboring Mercer County is investigating a couple recent incidents of stolen items. According to State Police, the first incident was a burglary that happened in the early morning of August 20th on Folk Road in Delaware Township. Items stolen include a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw valued at about $500 as well as a $500 Stihl MS290 chainsaw.
