Newton Falls, OH

Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Newton Falls, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Newton Falls, OH
Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
ATLANTIC, PA
Person
Salena Jones
Person
Ronald Rice
wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition.  Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home

VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Thefts In Mercer Co.

Law enforcement in neighboring Mercer County is investigating a couple recent incidents of stolen items. According to State Police, the first incident was a burglary that happened in the early morning of August 20th on Folk Road in Delaware Township. Items stolen include a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw valued at about $500 as well as a $500 Stihl MS290 chainsaw.
MERCER COUNTY, PA

