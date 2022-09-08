Capgemini Continues to Extend Its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Asia Pacific With the Acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited

Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.

