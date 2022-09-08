Capgemini Continues to Extend Its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Asia Pacific With the Acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited

Read full article on original website
The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today
Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse
Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
thefastmode.com
South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS
AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director
Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
pymnts.com
Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’
Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
theevreport.com
Xeal Selected by UBS Asset Management for EV Charging Solutions
NEW YORK – Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced it was selected by UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business to install EV charging stations in select investment trust properties across the United States.
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
dailyhodl.com
Mid-Cap Ethereum Rival Selected by Electronics Giant LG for NFT Partnership
South Korea-based LG Electronics has chosen the enterprise blockchain Hedera (HBAR) to power its non-fungible token (NFT) platform for smart TVs. LG’s newly launched NFT platform, LG Art Lab, allows users to buy, sell and trade NFTs on their LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or later. Chris Jo,...
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
Predict Customer Churn With Machine Learning, Data Science and Survival Analysis
Churn is the process of customers leaving their service provider for a competitor. It can be due to many reasons, such as financial constraints, poor customer experience, or dissatisfaction with the company. Predicting customer churn is important because businesses have limited resources and cannot afford to lose customers if they...
Indeed's chief marketing officer shares advice on how to win at digital transformation
As C-suite leaders look to trim bottom lines, the job-search platform Indeed is doubling down on innovation to ensure long-term growth.
todaysemobility.com
EVPassport brings EV chargers to UBS Asset Management’s investment trust properties
EVPassport, the EV charging hardware and software “connected infrastructure” platform, plans to deploy EVPassport electric vehicle chargers at commercial and multi-family real estate investment trust properties across the United States owned by UBS Asset Management’s Real Estate & Private Markets business. “We are determined to lower emissions,...
pymnts.com
The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking
Digital Banking Popular, But Consumers Not Yet Fully On Board. Two-thirds of consumers have used digital banking services, but just 9.3% keep their primary accounts with digital banks. “The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking,” a collaboration with Treasury Prime, builds off of a PYMNTS survey of 2,124 U.S. consumers to explore this discrepancy — and detail how digital FIs can convince customers to commit.
ISACA Expands European Presence With New Office in Dublin
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- As a result of the continued growth and development over the last 50 years, ISACA, the global professional association advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust, is expanding its international reach and opening a new office in Dublin—its first European office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005075/en/ Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA (Photo: Business Wire)
Everbridge Marks Three Years of Supporting Australia’s Largest Wildlife Rescue Organisation
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the company is marking three years of proud support for Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation, WIRES (Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service), a non-profit providing rescue and rehabilitation for sick, injured, and orphaned native animals for over 35 years. More than 5,200 WIRES volunteers – across four states in Australia and comprised of ten different wildlife rescue organisations – use Everbridge and its xMatters digital service availability solution to communicate and coordinate wildlife rescues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005488/en/ Everbridge Marks Three Years of Supporting Australia’s Largest Wildlife Rescue Organisation (Photo: Business Wire)
PETS・
L’Oréal’s China Fund Makes First Investment in Chinese Fragrance Brand Documents
SHANGHAI — L’Oréal’s China Fund, Shanghai Meicifang Investment, has taken a minority stake in Chinese fragrance brand Documents. This is Meicifang’s first investment in the China market.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion BrandsChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign Meicifang’s minority stake marks the closing of Documents’ Series A round investment of more than $10 million renminbi, or $1.4 million. Cathay Capital’s Consumer Co-Creation Fund also led this round of investment. The news was unveiled during Shanghai May 5 Shopping Festival’s Global New Products Debut Season event today, according...
