The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today
Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Box CEO: Industrial companies are surprisingly flexible in the age of disruption
Box's Aaron Levie nerds out about leadership theory with the co-hosts of Fortune's Leadership Next podcast.
foodlogistics.com
Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers
Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse
Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen
The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
pymnts.com
Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’
Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
freightwaves.com
Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO
SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
dailyhodl.com
Mid-Cap Ethereum Rival Selected by Electronics Giant LG for NFT Partnership
South Korea-based LG Electronics has chosen the enterprise blockchain Hedera (HBAR) to power its non-fungible token (NFT) platform for smart TVs. LG’s newly launched NFT platform, LG Art Lab, allows users to buy, sell and trade NFTs on their LG smart TVs running webOS 5.0 or later. Chris Jo,...
CoinTelegraph
Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse
Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
Indeed's chief marketing officer shares advice on how to win at digital transformation
As C-suite leaders look to trim bottom lines, the job-search platform Indeed is doubling down on innovation to ensure long-term growth.
protocol.com
What I learned about the future from listening to 223 YC startup pitches
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and I once slept on the street overnight in London to be in the front row for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding procession. This week in the startup world: lessons from Y Combinator’s Demo Day, Kanye hates VCs,...
Ernst & Young splits into separate audit and advisory businesses
Bosses at the “big four” accountancy firm Ernst & Young have decided to move ahead with a radical break-up plan to separate its audit and advisory businesses, which will now be put to a vote by its 13,000 partners. Voting at EY, which has offices in more than...
Dell’s CFO says the company is still hiring is these 3 key areas
“I’m optimistic about long-term technology trends,” Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet told me. “You and I both know, these days, there isn’t less, but more data getting created.”. I talked with Sweet in person yesterday about how the Fortune 50 multinational tech company is finding growth...
Benzinga
Multi-Cloud Management Market Global Size 2022-27: Overview, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Multi-Cloud Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global multi-cloud management market reached a value of US$ 6.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027.
hackernoon.com
Artificial Intelligence (AI) VS Machine Learning (ML) - A Beginner's Guide
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two terms that have become popular in recent years. Both AI and ML are technologies that allow machines to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence. It can be confusing trying to figure out the difference between artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). They both sound pretty complex, but at their core, they’re fairly simple concepts, and the relationship between them is relatively uncomplicated.
