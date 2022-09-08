ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today

Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers

Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Provider#Cloud Computing#Digital Technologies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Digital Service Factory
The Associated Press

AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Top Asian Bank DBS Partners with “The Sandbox” to Enter the Metaverse

Leading Asian bank DBS is entering the metaverse to demonstrate how the virtual realm may be utilized for good. In partnership with The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Aninoca Brands, DBS will launch DBS BetterWorld. DBS is a Singapore-based bank that operates in 18 different markets with a focus on Asia...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen

The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pymnts.com

Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’

Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Synthetic Data Pioneer Mindtech Global Appoints James Hill as CRO

SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Mindtech Global, the developer of the world’s leading end-to-end ‘synthetic’ data creation platform for the training of AI vision systems, today announced James Hill has joined the management team as Chief Revenue Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005586/en/ James Hill, CRO at Mindtech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies

There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience

Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Entrepreneurs must learn to tackle business risks in the Metaverse

Hyped as it is, the Metaverse remains largely undefined. It’s a challenge to answer the question “What is the Metaverse?” in part because its definition depends on whom you ask. As it stands today, the “Metaverse” includes virtual reality and what we might previously have called “cyberspace” — including digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and more.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

What I learned about the future from listening to 223 YC startup pitches

Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. I’m Biz Carson, and I once slept on the street overnight in London to be in the front row for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding procession. This week in the startup world: lessons from Y Combinator’s Demo Day, Kanye hates VCs,...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Dell’s CFO says the company is still hiring is these 3 key areas

“I’m optimistic about long-term technology trends,” Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet told me. “You and I both know, these days, there isn’t less, but more data getting created.”. I talked with Sweet in person yesterday about how the Fortune 50 multinational tech company is finding growth...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Multi-Cloud Management Market Global Size 2022-27: Overview, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast

IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Multi-Cloud Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global multi-cloud management market reached a value of US$ 6.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) VS Machine Learning (ML) - A Beginner's Guide

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two terms that have become popular in recent years. Both AI and ML are technologies that allow machines to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence. It can be confusing trying to figure out the difference between artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). They both sound pretty complex, but at their core, they’re fairly simple concepts, and the relationship between them is relatively uncomplicated.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy