Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
"I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," Kim Kardashian said Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he...
Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'
After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
thebrag.com
“A new level of delusion”: Kim Kardashian slammed for photoshopping her neck
Kim Kardashian has come under fire for yet another photoshop fail – this time, for editing the trapezius muscle out of her neck. A TikToker named Caroline Ross who also works as a commercial photographer has uploaded a video showing where Kardashian altered her poolside pic used to promote her new collaboration with Beats, and what she believes the unedited version would actually look like.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot
Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover. Kardashian, 41,...
North West begs mom Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her singing
North West really wants people to just “Stop,” including her mom, Kim Kardashian. The 9-year-old was caught singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor” with her famous mama, who uploaded the video – seemingly without North’s consent – to Instagram on Thursday. As the catchy hit played, the mother-daughter duo were riding around in a car with Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick. Kim, 41, smiled ear to ear while lip-syncing the words, at one point telling the girls to “sing it!” That’s when North chimed in, screaming from the backseat, “Mom! Mom! Mom, please delete that!” The Skims founder laughed and...
Kardashian fans divided after Kim ‘blatantly copies’ Kourtney in new photos as sister rivalry heats up
KIM Kardashian has been accused of taking a page directly from Kourtney Kardashian's book with her latest gas station photoshoot. Both the Kardashians stars were slammed for "mocking" poor and working-class people with the pics. The comments about an alleged sibling rivalry came after Kim, 41, was spotted doing a...
Elle
Kim Kardashian Just Sported ‘Liquid Hair’ With A 2000s Side Fringe
Kim Kardashian is living her best life right now. The reality star, mum-of-four and beauty entrepreneur has been pretty active on social media lately, whether it’s posting fun singalong videos in the car with daughter North West or rocking thigh-high boots in the gym. As you do. Now, Kim has dropped an entire carousel serving an absolute look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Slays Backless Jumpsuit While Supporting Kylie At Cosmetics Event
Kylie Jenner launched a collection of new products at Ulta Beauty on Aug. 24, and her big sis, Kim Kardashian, was on-hand to show her support. Even though Kylie was the woman of the hour, Kim definitely stood out in her own right. The newly-single star wore a skintight black jumpsuit, which dipped low in the back to show some skin.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Minimalist Calabasas Condo on the Market for $3.5 Million
You can now keep up with Kardashians IRL. We all know the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to buy real estate in wealthy California enclaves and now you have the chance to scoop up Kim’s Calabasas pied-à-terre for a cool $3.5 million. The beauty and shapewear mogul originally purchased the property in 2017 for $1.6 million while she was married to rapper and now estranged husband, Kanye West, reported Dirt. Two years later, the monochromatic, monastery-style flat appeared to be back on the market but was never sold. Now listed with Compass, let’s hope things go better the second time around. When it comes to interior...
How Rich Is Kim Kardashian?
Kim Kardashian made the Forbes World's Billionaires list for the first time in 2021. Now, she's making history again as her lingerie company, Skims, doubled in value to reach a $3.2 billion valuation.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner praises beauty Kendall's Vogue photo after she lost out to sister Kim
Momager Kris Jenner has praised her ‘beauty’ of a daughter Kendall for her photo in Vogue magazine, months after having to break the news Kim was chosen for a previous cover. The mom of one of the most famous families on the planet showered her daughter with compliments....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian hits back at claims she 'has no talent' by bragging about her toes
Kim Kardashian herself has finally hit back at cruel trolls online who bombard social media with the claim she has ‘no talent’ – while declaring that she can use her “toes for anything”. The bizarre talent comes as part of a long line of things...
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
AOL Corp
Zac Efron says obtaining 'Baywatch' physique had devastating effects: 'I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time'
Zac Efron is opening up about the lengths he went through to obtain his famous Baywatch physique. In a profile for the Men's Health October issue, the actor, 34, speaks openly about the pressure he faced to achieve a near-perfect body for the role. But it ultimately took a toll on his physical and mental health.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Takes Bleached Blonde to Another Level
Instead of fading back to black, Kim Kardashian has just begun in blonde. On the latest cover photo for Interview, the mogul has taken bleach blonde to another level for her tresses and eyebrows. Kardashian poses in an all-denim outfit, with her platinum hair styled into a ’70s Farrah Fawcett...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian's best pal Jonathan says Balenciaga ad 'covered her best' asset
Kim Kardashian sports a bodycon dress for her latest Balenciaga campaign and BFF Jonathan Cheban couldn’t help but point out her famous asset. The reality star has been a walking advert for Balenciaga in 2022, so it’s unsurprising she’s become the face of the winter campaign, alongside a host of other celebrities. From wearing the never-seen-before Pataleggings as her daily attire to rocking up in Balenciaga-logo caution tape, Kim is the perfect brand ambassador.
Kim Kardashian Launches Private Equity Firm With Carlyle Alum, Kris Jenner Joins as Partner
Kim Kardashian has added another title to her growing number of business ventures – investor. The reality star and beauty mogul has teamed up with Jay Sammons to open a new private equity firm. Called SKKY Partners, this new company will capitalize on the founders’ collective experience investing in and building large scale consumer and media businesses along with Kardashian’s global reach and unrivaled social influence, the firm said in a statement. According to the firm, SKKY will make both control and minority investments in growth-oriented, market-leading consumer and media companies. SKKY said its target sectors include consumer products, digital & e-commerce,...
realitytitbit.com
Is Celebrity MasterChef on tonight following BBC schedule change?
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, schedule changes have been made to TV programming in 2022. Viewers want to know more about which shows are still airing and which have been postponed. So, let’s take a look at whether Celebrity MasterChef is on tonight. The 2022 competition was nearing its finale.
Comments / 0