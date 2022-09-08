ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Coshocton spa has energetic new owner

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
  • Ashton Shivers recently opened Ashton's Esthetics and Spa at 303 S. Fourth St. It was formerly Jade's Oasis Spa owned by Jade Hassemen.
  • Shivers, 19, is a 2021 Ridgewood High School and graduated Aveda Institute esthetics school in February.
  • Shivers offers skin care consultations, facials, dermaplaning, facial and body waxing, brow tint and brow henna, tint and lift for eyelashes and more.
  • Shivers would like to add body sculpting and HydraFacials in the future. A specialist starting Oct. 1 will be offering botox, lip injections and related services.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4WnM_0hmmOuIG00

COSHOCTON − A new business has already changed hands, and today's owner said she's committed to providing the same services and more to the community.

Jade Hasseman opened Jade's Oasis Spa in December. She's leaving Coshocton to pursue other opportunities and the business at 303 S. Fourth St. has been taken over by Ashton Shivers as Ashton's Esthetics and Spa.

Shivers, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Ridgewood High School and graduated from Aveda Institute esthetics school in February. She went to work for Wild Styles Salon in April and was introduced to Hasseman.

"She had a few other people she was talking to, but Jade texted me and said she thought I would be the perfect person for her clients, because we're very similar. She didn't want a huge change from her happy-go-lucky energy to someone more moderate and low energy. She knows her clients like it when they can come in and chat the whole time," Shivers said. "This was an amazing opportunity and I never thought this would happen so soon for me."

Shivers is a licensed esthetician focused on skin care. A few of her services include skin care consultations, facials, dermaplaning, facial waxing and brow henna. Body waxing is something new she's offering Hasseman didn't. In the future, Shivers would like to add HydraFacials and body sculpting. She's bringing in a specialist Oct. 1 to do botox, lip injections and related services. The specialist will come in every couple of months.

Shivers said growing up she and her sister would often have sleepovers where they did face masks and put on nail polish for fun. Initially, Shivers thought about being a dental hygienist, but shifted gears after researching esthetician school.

"It keeps me excited and happy all day, because I get to see new people everyday. Everybody likes different things. Everybody wants different things. So, it's never the same with any person. It keeps me going, because I like to do different things," Shivers said.

Esthetician services have grown in popularity over the last few years, Shivers said.

"I feel like beauty that is something all women, and men, strive for. There's a lot of services that don't alter you personally, but can enhance your natural features and make you feel a little better about the things you don't like about yourself or you think are flawed," Shivers said.

Ashton's Esthetics and Spa is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 740-761-2949 or go to the spa's website.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Quality furniture, collectibles, household, memorabilia, and misc.,

After living in the Jackson Twp. area for over 20 years, the current owners are retiring and moving. We are selling all the remaining items in the home that they can’t take with them. These are all quality items and include:. Furniture (Home & Office), Glassware, Decoratives, Collectibles, Plates,...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe

Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WHIZ

7th Annual Breakout Bash at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Saturday the 7th annual Breakout Bash is taking place at The Barn on Linden Avenue. PQ’s Rock n Roll and NAMI Six County will bring together great local artists to play 11 hours of live music and a 50/50 raffle in support of mental illness and drug addiction.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Coshocton, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Machine shop equipment, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Preview/Pickup Location: 603 Shorb Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions. : From downtown Canton, take Tuscarawas St. west to Fulton Rd. and north to 5th St. then right or take Shorb Ave. south of 12th St. to auction. Preview: Monday – September...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Meet the Watsons, Local Frazeysburg Family Named GoFundMe Heroes

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio- The Watson family were named GoFundMe Heroes for battling food insecurity in their community. Jason Watson, a PE teacher, started the community funded food pantry with his family in 2016 after realizing how many of his students were relying on school lunches and going hungry. “I think we...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Beauty Spa Info#What To Do#Botox#Ridgewood High School#Aveda Institute#Wild Styles Salon
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Danville Auction hay sale

DANVILLE – The Danville Auction hay sale is now at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday. Below are the Aug. 27 hay sale results.
DANVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
Farm and Dairy

Holmes Concrete, equipment, tools, and misc.

Location: 5860 Twp. Rd. 331, Millersburg, Ohio 44654. From Berlin, Ohio, take US 62/SR 39 west approx. 1 mile to CR 201 north 2.2 miles to CR 207, west ½ mile to Twp. Rd 331 to location. Or from SR 241, in Benton, take CR 207 east 1½ miles to TR 331 to location. Signs posted. GPS coordinates: 40.585811, -81.831711.
MILLERSBURG, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station

Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
949
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy