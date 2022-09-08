'A sensational weekend.' Berlin ready to host annual Harvest Fest & Rib Cook-Off

BERLIN ‒ Downtown Berlin will be bustling this weekend as the annual Harvest Fest and Rib Cook-Off celebrates the season with food, fun and plenty of activities.

The two-day event Friday and Saturday (Sept. 9-10) features live music, an auction and fireworks on Friday evening. The fireworks will go off behind Sheiyah Market.

Saturday festivities begin with stores opening and live music at 10 a.m. Rib cook-off judging is in the afternoon. Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m., and then the raffle drawing begins. The Harvest Festival parade steps off at 6 p.m. to finish the day. More than 60 businesses and organizations have reserved spots in the parade.

The end-of-summer gathering originally started to mark the annual harvest and has grown into a much-loved community celebration, according to Berlin Main Street Merchants President Doug Burgess and Holmes Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau Executive Director Tiffany Gerber.

Berlin merchants offer visitors much to see and do

Activities for children, sales throughout the town, local food, bake sales and craft vendors will be available. Saturday's raffle will benefit the Nevin Mishler family and the Amish & Mennonite Heritage Center.

The Berlin merchants do so much, Gerber said. They always find a family in need, or an organization, so the event revenue goes back into the community in the form of support and marketing Berlin.

"It's a continuous cycle," she said. "The money raised is used to encourage people to come visit Berlin and make sure the residents are in good shape. It is wonderful to see the money reinvested in the community and the residents."

Burgess said the community comes through in a big way by providing high-quality items for the auction.

"All of these wonderful things come together for a sensational weekend," Burgess said. "What began as a celebration of the annual harvest has become a celebration of community and opening our arms to visitors in a special way."

Ribs are a highlight attraction to the annual Harvest Fest

And there will be ribs. Lots of ribs. A dozen vendors will be vying for the best ribs in People's Choice, Judges' Choice and Best of Show categories.

Cook-off contestants will line both sides of Main Street through town to the square. Samples will be sold by the bone or by the rack.

"If you haven't tasted the ribs at this event, they are incredible," Burgess said. "The vendors always bring out their best and really put on a great show."

While locals love this event, visitors also plan their trips to Holmes County around it, the pair said.

"They want to eat good ribs, and they already know they want to come visit Berlin," Gerber said. "The impact on the local economy is great, plus it enhances the visitor experience. Maybe they come to this area a couple of times a year, but they especially like to come during Harvest Fest because there's that extra component and entertainment that keeps the product fresh."

The Holmes County Chamber of Commerce enjoys working on this event because it features a great mix of business, organizations and local schools coming together.

"While the event is not limited to our members, it gives us an opportunity to share face-to-face time while getting to talk with them during the parade lineup," Gerber said. "It continues to be a real joy for the chamber to help organize the parade."