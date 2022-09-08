ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Wayne County Fair: What you need to know about parking

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaPfs_0hmmOXBf00

WOOSTER – Parking and parking lots can be a nightmare, and event parking is no different.

Here is the parking-related information the untested and unsure need to know for the Wayne County Fair.

Where to park and how to access the parking lots

Running from Saturday, Sept. 10 through Thursday, Sept. 15, there are many parking options.

While local residents and private properties will offer paid parking near the fair, usually in adjacent neighborhoods across Liberty Street, free parking is available in the fields behind the fairgrounds.

Entrances to access free parking are on West Old Lincoln Way and Kemrow Street, which is off South Columbus Road, according to the Wayne County Fair website.

Volunteers, some on foot and others on horseback, will guide vehicles to available parking spots, said Matt Martin, director of the fair. Assistance will be provided to those who need help getting from their car to the fair itself.

Wheelchair rentals will be available at sites throughout the fair.

Martin said parking is dependent upon the weather.

Gates could be limited

As with every year, multiple gates are used as entrances and exits for visitors, but the number of open gates has dwindled as volunteers become harder to find, Martin said.

Gate two at Vanover and West Liberty streets was closed in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people at home and few volunteers meant the fair was understaffed, he told the Daily Record in 2021.

Staffing shortage in 2021:Few volunteers force Wayne County Fair to stretch its workforce thin

In that year, coronavirus evolved to become less deadly but more contagious, said Martin, who hopes more people will return as COVID-19 becomes less severe.

But a staffing shortage remains.

"I'm not sure what gates will, if any, will be closed this year," Martin said. "But if we don't have the volunteers, we may close a gate again."

For the latest updates about the fair, visit the Wayne County Fair's website and Facebook page.

Reach Bryce by email at bbuyakie@adalton

On Twitter: @Bryce_Buyakie

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
WAYNESBURG, OH
wtuz.com

Dover to Close Street for Storm Sewer Work

Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-planned project to manage stormwater on the north side of Dover will get underway soon. Installation of a new storm sewer system on County Road 80 will help mitigate water that tends to accumulate on the pavement during heavy rainfall. Service Director Dave Douglas...
DOVER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Wooster, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
City
West Liberty, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Wayne, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Wayne County, OH
Wayne County, OH
Lifestyle
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight

NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY FAIR 2022: Five Things To Know Before You Go

* WHERE, WHEN, HOW MUCH? The 173rd Wayne County Fair is Sept. 10-15 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster just off U.S. 3 between Interstates 71 and 77. The gates open daily 8 a.m., the buildings are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. General admission is $4. Children 6 and younger free. Veterans can get in free with ID on Tuesday. Senior citizens (65 and older) get in free on Wednesday. Season tickets can be purchased by anyone for $20. Membership tickets can be purchased by any Wayne County resident who is 21 or older for $20. Parking is free. To contact the fair office, phone 330-262-8001 or email waynecountyfair@yahoo.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Northern Tuscarawas County

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a one-vehicle fatal accident Thursday. The incident occurred on State Route 800 in Sandy Township just after 4 p.m. According to the New Philadelphia Post of OSP, it was determined that 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was traveling southbound...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Free Parking#Volunteers#Parking Lots#Need To Know#Lincoln#The Wayne County Fair
WTOV 9

One person killed in Tuscarawas County crash

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation continues into a one-vehicle accident that killed one person in Tuscarawas County on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Rhonda R. Horner, 68, of Waynesburg, Ohio died as a result of the accident that occurred at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Ohio 800 in Sandy Township.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
wtuz.com

New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe

Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
jocoreport.com

Accident Knocks Out Power To 2,000 Customers

CLEVELAND – A two vehicle accident Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. It also knocked out power to about 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Cleveland community in Johnston County. The collision was reported around 10:15am at the intersection of Cleveland Road and South Shiloh Road. After...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
ocj.com

Twilight Tour brings community together to support dairy

The sun was just beginning its descent as car after car pulled into a gravel driveway. Local FFA members pointed drivers toward an alfalfa field, a makeshift parking lot for a big event. A tractor with a wagon made its way down rows of cars, picking up the guests. After everyone loaded, the driver took his passengers to the top of a hill overlooking a farm.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stolen vehicle catches fire after chase, crash

PARKERSBURG — A stolen vehicle caught fire Wednesday morning after a high speed police chase of over 100 miles per hour, resulting in the arrest of a Zanesville woman. Skye Elizabeth Grissinger, 29, 1125 Lafette St., Zanesville, was traveling 84 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone southbound on Interstate 77 near mile marker 178 when officers attempted to pull her over, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Wood County Magistrate Court.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy