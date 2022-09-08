Wayne County Fair: What you need to know about parking

WOOSTER – Parking and parking lots can be a nightmare, and event parking is no different.

Here is the parking-related information the untested and unsure need to know for the Wayne County Fair.

Where to park and how to access the parking lots

Running from Saturday, Sept. 10 through Thursday, Sept. 15, there are many parking options.

While local residents and private properties will offer paid parking near the fair, usually in adjacent neighborhoods across Liberty Street, free parking is available in the fields behind the fairgrounds.

Entrances to access free parking are on West Old Lincoln Way and Kemrow Street, which is off South Columbus Road, according to the Wayne County Fair website.

Volunteers, some on foot and others on horseback, will guide vehicles to available parking spots, said Matt Martin, director of the fair. Assistance will be provided to those who need help getting from their car to the fair itself.

Wheelchair rentals will be available at sites throughout the fair.

Martin said parking is dependent upon the weather.

Gates could be limited

As with every year, multiple gates are used as entrances and exits for visitors, but the number of open gates has dwindled as volunteers become harder to find, Martin said.

Gate two at Vanover and West Liberty streets was closed in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people at home and few volunteers meant the fair was understaffed, he told the Daily Record in 2021.

In that year, coronavirus evolved to become less deadly but more contagious, said Martin, who hopes more people will return as COVID-19 becomes less severe.

But a staffing shortage remains.

"I'm not sure what gates will, if any, will be closed this year," Martin said. "But if we don't have the volunteers, we may close a gate again."

For the latest updates about the fair, visit the Wayne County Fair's website and Facebook page.

