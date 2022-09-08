Read full article on original website
WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequencyCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
South Piedmont Community College: A History of Local Education In Monroe, NCTyler Mc.Monroe, NC
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
WBTM
Danville Tourism Office Hosting Community Meetings
The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism has scheduled two meetings on Thursday September 15 to share their research findings from a recent regional tourism branding survey. The survey received over 2,000 responses and the meetings will give the public a chance to provide additional feedback on the regional tourism master plan and brand development process. The meetings will be held on September 15 at the Danville Science Center from 8:30 am to 10 and at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham from 5:30 to 7.
WSLS
Horizon Behavioral Health opens women’s recovery center in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health announced the opening of a women’s recovery residence in Bedford. The program was recently relocated from Lynchburg. According to a release, the program will provide “supportive, stable housing and residential treatment for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders.”
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
caswellmessenger.com
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members
The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
WDBJ7.com
P.E.A.C.E Community Center to hold community yard sale for Danville Police Department
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The P.E.A.C.E Community Center is hosting a community yard sale Saturday to raise money for the Danville Police Department. The P.E.A.C.E Community Center focuses on building positive relationships between the youth and local law enforcement. Community members can rent a space to sell items in the...
WSET
Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along Rt. 750N in Floyd Co.
FLOYD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Floyd County along Route 750N has lead to at least one lane being closed Friday. The crash was near Posey Rd; Posey Rd NW; Rt. 740N/S. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg community group to receive $75,000 grant
Want more Lynchburg news? Help us fund a full-time Lynchburg reporter. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg was approved for more than $75,000 in federal funding to offer workforce development programs and establish six-week summer training programs that provide hands-on vocational experiences to high school graduates. “Our program...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Museum has new interim director
The Board of Directors of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is pleased to welcome Tina Cornely as its interim executive director. An innovative educator and accomplished art historian, museum administrator, and author, Tina Cornely, a Georgia native, has more than 36 years of experience at some of America’s top arts institutions — the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
cardinalnews.org
Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO
The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform. The festival...
WDBJ7.com
Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man who was once homeless is now thriving, working for organization that rescued him
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is hoping his testimony of turning his life around from homelessness will inspire others struggling in life to never stop fighting for better circumstances. Now, he is giving back to the very organization that rescued him from hitting rock bottom. Joshua Haley, 42,...
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
WBTM
Danville Sheriff’s Office Holding 9-11 Ceremony
The Danville Sheriff’s office will hold their 21st annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday morning at the Danville courthouse. The tragic events of September 11 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people as four hijacked planes were crashed into the twin towers, the pentagon, and in Pennsylvania. The ceremony will begin at 8:45 will feature speakers and bagpipes.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. residents could be helping the CDC understand the health of the nation
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — The CDC has randomly selected the City of Lynchburg and Campbell county for its National Health and Nutrition Examination survey. The important survey helps guide public health policy, and gives residents a chance to learn more about their own health. The National Health and Nutrition...
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
