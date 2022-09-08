ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTM

Danville Tourism Office Hosting Community Meetings

The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism has scheduled two meetings on Thursday September 15 to share their research findings from a recent regional tourism branding survey. The survey received over 2,000 responses and the meetings will give the public a chance to provide additional feedback on the regional tourism master plan and brand development process. The meetings will be held on September 15 at the Danville Science Center from 8:30 am to 10 and at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham from 5:30 to 7.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Horizon Behavioral Health opens women’s recovery center in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health announced the opening of a women’s recovery residence in Bedford. The program was recently relocated from Lynchburg. According to a release, the program will provide “supportive, stable housing and residential treatment for women with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders.”
BEDFORD, VA
caswellmessenger.com

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, VA
WSET

Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along Rt. 750N in Floyd Co.

FLOYD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Floyd County along Route 750N has lead to at least one lane being closed Friday. The crash was near Posey Rd; Posey Rd NW; Rt. 740N/S. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg community group to receive $75,000 grant

Want more Lynchburg news? Help us fund a full-time Lynchburg reporter. The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg was approved for more than $75,000 in federal funding to offer workforce development programs and establish six-week summer training programs that provide hands-on vocational experiences to high school graduates. “Our program...
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Director
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Museum has new interim director

The Board of Directors of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is pleased to welcome Tina Cornely as its interim executive director. An innovative educator and accomplished art historian, museum administrator, and author, Tina Cornely, a Georgia native, has more than 36 years of experience at some of America’s top arts institutions — the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
cardinalnews.org

Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO

The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Sheriff’s Office Holding 9-11 Ceremony

The Danville Sheriff’s office will hold their 21st annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday morning at the Danville courthouse. The tragic events of September 11 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people as four hijacked planes were crashed into the twin towers, the pentagon, and in Pennsylvania. The ceremony will begin at 8:45 will feature speakers and bagpipes.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy