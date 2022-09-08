SC Senate debates near total abortion ban without rape or incest exceptions

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Senate began debate over a near total abortion ban on the floor Wednesday.

After hours of debate, the Senate gave the bill second reading by unanimous consent. Thursday, they will take up any proposed changes to the bill and could vote on whether to pass it or not.

The legislation currently contains no exceptions for rape or incest. A panel of Senators stripped limited exceptions from the bill Tuesday.

On the floor, Senators added exceptions for fetal fatal anomalies by voice vote. Senator Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) proposed the amendment.

Ahead of the debate, four of the female Senators in the body spoke from the well. The three Republicans said they would not support the bill if it did not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Sen. Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington) said, “If you want to believe God is wanting you to push a bill through with no exception, that kills mothers, ruins the lives of children, and lets mother bring home babies to bury them. I think you’re miscommunicating with God or maybe you’re not communicating with him at all.”

For the majority of the debate Wednesday, Senate Democrats abstained from voting, this led to the amendments reinserting rape or incest exceptions to fail.

Sen. Margie Bright Matthews (D-Colleton) called Wednesday’s debate a “soul sucking effort to control a woman’s pregnancy.”

