ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Flood Watch through Saturday - tracking several inches of rain in waves

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7Wyo_0hmmMeLS00

Jacksonville, Fl — Our hot and mainly dry pattern of weather is coming to an end. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a surge of tropical moisture that will produce very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Buresh says persistent cloud cover could cut down on the intensity of storms at times. Today will still be hot, touching near 90 degrees.

“That should help fuel the showers and thunderstorms, producing a few strong storms, as we get bands of showers and storms that will push to the north across the area, not just today but then right on through tomorrow and on into Saturday and Sunday.”, Buresh said.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Morning showers and storms are possible, but he says the tendency will more numerous storms during the day.

Temperatures will not be as hot, but still very humid with the tropical moisture.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday with the potential of several inches of rainfall. A slow moving frontal boundary and troughing aloft located to the west of our region will result in a feed of deep tropical moisture overspreading our area beginning today and continuing through at least Saturday night.

The wet and storm pattern breaks down by the middle of next week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Earl is 300 miles south of Bermuda this morning. It will stay well east of Florida as it moves just southeast of Bermuda later tonight. A few swells will make it to NE Florida again today and linger into tomorrow. Danielle is way out there in the Northern Atlantic. A tropical wave is well west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is expected to develop briefly and will stay out to sea. Another tropical wave is about to move off the West African Coast this morning. Some development is possible with this one. No local threats over the next 5 days.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WOKV

Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Oregon adopts Calif fire tactic, shuts power amid high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon utilities shut down power to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in the hopes that it would lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions. Power shut-offs due to extreme...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
WOKV

Braves beat Mariners, alone in 1st for first time all year

SEATTLE — (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves grabbed sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie...
SEATTLE, WA
WOKV

Minnesota man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting 3 people to death

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting three people to death. According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press, Antonio Dupree Wright, 41, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a shooting over the weekend that killed three people and injured two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WOKV

UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana

DETROIT — (AP) — United Auto Workers union members went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, citing health and safety issues including the company's alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating systems. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes...
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Jackson
WOKV

In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in...
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

Rams need improvement everywhere after blowout loss to Bills

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' honeymoon from their Super Bowl championship didn't even last until the first Sunday of the next regular season. Their 31-10 thrashing from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night was a brutal reminder that last season's title — and even the last half-decade of success under Sean McVay — guarantees the Rams nothing in a new year.
NFL
WOKV

Planned Parenthood maps strategy to protect abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
87K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy