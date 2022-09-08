Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield ‘Off The Leash,’ ready to face his former team

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield understands what’s at stake Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to Bank of America Stadium.

“I’m grateful for the time I’ve had in Cleveland. I started my career there. Fans, they’re a football town. It did end abruptly and unexpectedly, but we’re here now and everything happens for a reason,” Mayfield said. “And I’m rolling with the punches. I’m happy to be a Panther.”

Indirectly, those punches came via Deshaun Watson when he decided to waive his no-trade clause to join the Browns. Mayfield became expendable and demanded a trade of his own. From March until early July, Mayfield sat in limbo. The Panthers agreed to acquire Mayfield after he took a $3.5 million pay cut while the Browns paid $10.5 million of his full guaranteed $18.9 million.

(L-R) Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Matt Corral watch a drill with offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo during practice on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Since then, Mayfield has been laser-focused on learning offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo’s offense and developing the respect and trust of his teammates. Ask any coach or Panthers player how that’s going and Mayfield elicits rave reviews.

Mayfield successfully avoided any off-the-field hoopla until late last week when Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund claimed that the former Browns quarterback told her that “I’m going to [expletive] them up.”

Mayfield denied the report and said rather than engage in narratives, he’d let his play do the talking.

A few days later, Mayfield announced his camp is selling officially licensed Baker Mayfield T-shirts in partnership with Glory Days apparel, a shop in South End. Mayfield shared the T-shirt design and the shirts dropped for sale Friday, Sept. 2.

Folks around Cleveland did not appreciate the new Mayfield shirt, which depicts Mayfield in a cowboy hat with the words “Off The Leash” printed above him. A broken dog collar is also on the shirt.

The Browns mascot is a dog. Their fans call themselves “the Dawg Pound.”

Browns legendary left tackle Joe Thomas quote tweeted Mayfield’s announcement and said “... seems laser focused.”

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. Cleveland’s defensive line could be the team’s greatest strength, and Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett may be on the verge of becoming the league’s most unstoppable force. David Richard, File/AP Photo

All-Pro defensive end told Myles Garrett told cleveland.com that the team will use Mayfield’s comments to Frelund as motivation.

“Talking like that and moving the way he does, it’s worked for him. He uses that for fire, for motivation and I think speaking like that helps amp him up,” Garrett said. “It does the same for us as well. We’ll take it and we’ll use it, and I’m hoping for a great matchup.”

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome echoed a similar sentiment.

“It’s definitely going to add something,” Newsome said. “I would be lying if I said it’s not going to add something. Him being the quarterback here for the last four years, it’s definitely going to add a little on his side and our side, so it’s definitely going to be a fun game to watch.”

Mayfield denied he ever said what Frelund claimed he did. As for the “Off The Leash” T-shirts, he said had nothing to do with those either.

“Oh, man, I wish I could say that I came up with T-shirts, but I got a good team behind me. And they put a few little hidden messages of like, you know, just my history of subliminal stuff in there. They do a good job,” Mayfield said. “And I think people back home and just people that have been following me for a long time like it. So it’s just a fun thing to do.”

Mayfield said he did not foresee the shirts garnering as much attention as they have.

“I didn’t realize these T-shirts were such a big deal. I didn’t have any say in it,” Mayfield said. “I don’t get paid to make T-shirts. I get paid to play football and have fun with my buddies. So that’s what I’m doing.”

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carries the ball up field during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. Charlie Riedel/AP

The Browns feature more than 30 players from last year’s roster, which included Mayfield. There are some tips Mayfield can provide the Panthers about his old team, but not enough to influence the outcome.

Instead, Mayfield is looking forward to seeing his former teammates before kickoff. There is one player, who is notably quiet around fans and media, Mayfield hopes greets him with open arms.

“A big hug from Nicholas Chubb would be a really, really good gift,” he said. “Just to hear him say a word would also be nice.”

Notes

▪ The Panthers injury report featured two players. Fullback Giovanni Ricci was limited with a hip injury. Kicker Eddy Pineiro was a full participant despite dealing with a new left hip injury.

▪ Matt Rhule said punter Johnny Hekker is the team’s emergency kicker and No. 3 quarterback behind PJ Walker.

▪ Rhule said the team is not ready to name 2022 captains yet. Players have been voting on captains throughout the preseason. Rhule said an announcement should come soon.