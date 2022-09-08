ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple drops the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 from its lineup

While Apple’s September 7th “Far Out” event brought us the new iPhone 14, it also spelled the end for some earlier models. From now on, Apple will only sell 5G-capable phones: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, and the second-generation iPhone SE (2022).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Markets#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Cnbc
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Apple iPhone 14: How to Pre-Order and Get the Best Deal

If you're looking to buy one of Apple's latest smartphones, here's how to get the best price from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. The iPhones are here! The iPhones are here! Those exclamation points might be a bit too much since the yearly arrival of Apple’s crop is no longer met with around-the-block lines. But if you want the digital equivalent of that, you can pre-order the lineup.
CELL PHONES
CNET

New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Japan
Country
China
CNBC

How recovery shape informs defensive stock buys

Gina Sanchez, chief market strategist at Lido Advisors, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss her recommendations for three buys and a bail. Her picks include Abbot, Microsoft, and Tesla, with weariness around Bitcoin.
STOCKS
IGN

Apple's iPhone 14 Event: Everything Announced

Apple just finished holding its annual iPhone event and that of course meant new iPhones. There were plenty of surprised with a larger iPhone 14 Plus replacing last year's mini model and a pair of extremely well equipped iPhone Pro models. Though, the biggest surprise was perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra, which is basically Apple's wearable on steroids with a bigger screen and an extremely rugged build. In case you missed it we've rounded up every major product announcement you need to know about.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures showed little movement in either direction Thursday morning, ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and jobless claims data. Investors are looking for momentum after Wednesday's rally, when all the three major U.S. averages posted their best day in nearly a month. The Fed is primed to raise rates again this month, as it continues its battle against inflation, so market watchers are trying to get a grip on what the central bank will do next. Goldman Sachs analysts raised their rate hike outlook, saying they expect another three-quarter-point increase this month, a half-point increase in November and a quarter-point increase in December.
STOCKS
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022

Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Gold prices subdued as resilient dollar dampens appeal

Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered near a recent peak amid a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while cautious investors also awaited the European Central Bank's rate action due later in the day. Gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Samsung's strong Q2 cuts Apple's global lead in smartwatch shipments

During the second quarter of this year, Apple remained the leader in global deliveries of basic watches and smartwatches with a 26.4% share, well ahead of Samsung's 8.9% slice of the pie. But Samsung made some real inroads hacking away at Apple's lead during the second quarter. According to Canalys, the Korean manufacturer saw its watch shipments soar by 58% year-over-year during the second quarter while Apple's shipments of the Apple Watch rose only 6%.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone

What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy