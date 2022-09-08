Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures showed little movement in either direction Thursday morning, ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and jobless claims data. Investors are looking for momentum after Wednesday's rally, when all the three major U.S. averages posted their best day in nearly a month. The Fed is primed to raise rates again this month, as it continues its battle against inflation, so market watchers are trying to get a grip on what the central bank will do next. Goldman Sachs analysts raised their rate hike outlook, saying they expect another three-quarter-point increase this month, a half-point increase in November and a quarter-point increase in December.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO