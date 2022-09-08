ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

cardinalnews.org

Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO

The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
caswellmessenger.com

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region Announces Seven New Board Members

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is pleased to welcome seven new members to its Board of Directors. The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel, and Sandy Saunders. Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help The Foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past twenty-six years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” said Angeles Atkinson.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Construction on Danville White Mill set to begin in October

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -Progress is being made on the redevelopment of the Danville White Mill. The 600,000 square foot mill was home to 16,000 workers in the 1990′s, but it has been vacant for over a decade. That’s soon going to change as the property was purchased by the...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville Tourism Office Hosting Community Meetings

The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism has scheduled two meetings on Thursday September 15 to share their research findings from a recent regional tourism branding survey. The survey received over 2,000 responses and the meetings will give the public a chance to provide additional feedback on the regional tourism master plan and brand development process. The meetings will be held on September 15 at the Danville Science Center from 8:30 am to 10 and at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham from 5:30 to 7.
DANVILLE, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA

Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Virginia Housing Market – 2nd Quarter Update 2022 (Video)

Are you thinking about moving to Danville Virginia? You may want to check out this video by realtor David Totten, because in it he shares with you the Quarter 2 Virginia Housing Market with a focus on Danville Virginia and Pittsylvania County. “We’ll be looking at home sales, active listings and days on market and the economy. We’ll also be discussing some of the economic activity in the area, so you are well informed before and after you move to Danville Virginia. So, if you’re interested in buying, selling, investing or relocating to Danville Virginia or the Pittsylvania County, stay tuned to the end because this video is for you! And. if you have any additional questions about any of the destinations in Danville Virginia, give us a call, shoot us a text, or send us an email! You can even schedule a Zoom meeting with us to meet face-to-face. We’d love to help you navigate the Danville Virginia landscape and housing market so you can get into the home of your dreams and have fun doing it. Use the info below to reach out to our amazing team,” writes Totten.
DANVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M

The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville IDA advances White Mill whitewater proposal

The Danville Industrial Development Authority is accepting seven acres of land to provide some recreation at the site of a major renovation project. The property includes the canal portion of the former White Mill on Memorial Drive. The Danville Regional Foundation is pledging nearly a million dollars to convert it into a Whitewater Channel. To get the grant, the city would have to build and operate a whitewater feature for at least 15 years.
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Riverside Lanes Opens In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Yes, what many have been waiting for finally is happening. This week marks the opening of Riverside Lanes in Danville, Virginia. The bowling alley made the announcement on Facebook with the following hours:. Monday: 4pm-10pm. Tuesday: 4pm-10pm. Wednesday: 4pm-10pm. Thursday: 12pm-10pm. Friday: 12pm-12am. Saturday: 10:00am-12am. Sunday: 12pm – 8:00pm.
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson

The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
DANVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away

Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville Museum has new interim director

The Board of Directors of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History is pleased to welcome Tina Cornely as its interim executive director. An innovative educator and accomplished art historian, museum administrator, and author, Tina Cornely, a Georgia native, has more than 36 years of experience at some of America’s top arts institutions — the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
ROANOKE, VA

