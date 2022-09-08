Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND — For the second week in a row, Cuyahoga County residents will not need to mask up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Cuyahoga County remains in the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are not high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces.
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $210 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. The Ohio Lottery says there were 18,350 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Thursday morning to give an update regarding COVID-19 vaccines. It comes as new COVID booster shots have been approved that target today's most common omicron strains. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff hosted the press conference, which we...
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio leaders and executives on Friday officially broke ground on Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Licking County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in New Albany with President Joe Biden, Governor Mike DeWine and other state and local leaders in attendance. "For an industry that...
ELYRIA, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $500,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Lucky For Life lottery game from the drawing on Thursday, Sept. 8. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Discount Drug Mart store in Elyria. The winner matched five numbers – only missing the top prize by failing to match the Lucky Ball. The winning ticket’s numbers were picked by the player.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a unanimous vote in favor of regulation 43-234, a required personal finance course for high schoolers moved one step closer to reality. The proposal, which came before the State Board of Education on Wednesday, would make the class a new graduation requirement for students in the Palmetto state.
