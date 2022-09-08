Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Tesla spotted stacking structural battery packs at Gigafactory Texas; what’s happening?
Tesla has been spotted stacking an impressive number of structural battery packs in inventory at Gigafactory Texas. We look into what could be happening. When Tesla started production of Model Y at Gigafactory Texas earlier this year, it launched a new architecture for the electric SUV based on Tesla’s new structural battery pack design.
Update: National Orders Expected to Cease Production and Purchase of Gas-Powered Cars in Push For All-Electric Vehicles
In the latest major auto company move on the matter, Ford is cutting 3000 jobs in its transition to electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TopGear.com, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
Tesla Eyes Lithium Refinery In Texas To Tap The Surging EV Demand
Tesla Inc TSLA explored setting up a lithium refinery on the gulf coast of Texas to secure its supply amid surging demand for electric vehicles, Reuters reports. The potential battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility will process "raw ore material into a usable state for battery production," filings suggested. Tesla's decision...
Tesla Is Trying to Shave $5,000 Off Its Model Y Battery Costs
The company continues to seek new ways to hold onto its lead in the electric vehicle space.
insideevs.com
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
IFLScience
When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla
There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
investing.com
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
electrek.co
Canadian gov confirms talk with Tesla (TSLA) and other automakers about a factory
The Canadian government has confirmed that it is talking with Tesla (TSLA), along with other automakers, about building an electric vehicle factory in the country. Over the past few months, we have been reporting on evidence that Tesla has been looking at a potential location in Canada for its next Gigafactory.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges
As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
Autoweek.com
V2G (and Hydrogen) Could Save the Electric Grid as EVs Arrive En Masse
As summer heat peaks and demand for electricity peaks with it, the need for a smarter grid has never been greater. Part of the increased demand comes from electric cars, which have to plug in to the grid to “refuel.”. EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can actually help...
BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025
BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - BMW will power its new class of electric vehicles to be released in 2025 with cylindrical battery cells made in six factories by partners including China's CATL and EVE Energy as the carmaker looks to speed up charging and extend driving range.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW To Deploy Round Battery Cells For New EV Range - What's The Benefit?
Luxury car maker BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has planned to power its new range of electric vehicles set for launch in 2025 with round battery cells. The round cells are said to reduce CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60%. Round cells are being used for...
investing.com
New Tesla Batteries Will Have 430 Miles Of Range
Tesla works with a few suppliers to get the batteries it needs for cars like the Tesla Model Y. Recently, we've heard a lot about Panasonic and Tesla's new 4680 batteries. Those will be used to (ideally) make some models a little more affordable with both performance and efficiency gains.
Rivian and Mercedes Want to Produce Electric Vans Together
The automotive industry faces two puzzles that at least for now seem unsolvable. One is the supply-chain disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and other restrictions forced and still are forcing vehicle manufacturers to temporarily close factories. The other is soaring raw-materials prices, prompted by Russia's February 2022 invasion...
insideevs.com
Mullen Automotive Buys Controlling Stake In Bollinger Motors
Bollinger impressed a lot of people when it unveiled its B1 and B2 electric vehicles, an SUV and a pickup designed with going off-road in mind. However, after the strong initial impression and amassing of some 50,000 reservations combined for both models, Bollinger looked like it was struggling to get them to market, and in January of this year it announced that it was shifting focus to a commercial vehicle EV platform and that it would refund all deposits that had already been placed for the B1 and B2 (which it essentially cancelled).
