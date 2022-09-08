Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Five injured in overnight stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five people were injured including one in critical condition after a stabbing overnight. Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Bass Road and Hillegas Road at 2:38 a.m. on a report of two men on the side of the road suffering with wounds. When officers arrived, they discovered that the men were suffering from stab wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital with one suffering from minor injuries and the other in critical condition.
WANE-TV
FWPD: 5 people stabbed in early morning incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an incident in which multiple people were stabbed early Sunday morning. A public information officer confirmed five people were stabbed in a related incident. Around 2:40 a.m., FWPD responded to the area of Bass and Hillegas roads....
wfft.com
5 people stabbed, one critically wounded, in Fort Wayne early Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say five people were stabbed on the city's west side early Sunday morning. Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. to a report of two men with wounds at Bass and Hillegas roads. Police say both men were taken to the hospital with stab...
WOWO News
One man in critical condition after Friday night shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night on the city’s near southwest side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim told police that he was shot in the area of Gruber Avenue and Vesy Avenue before he drove to the Owaissa Way location where family called 911. Police went to the reported scene of the shooting and found evidence of it happening there.
WANE-TV
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Fort Wayne Friday night. Just before 10:15 p.m., FWPD responded to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way. Police were told they had been called to a family member’s house after the victim drove there from the scene.
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Stardale Dr. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to 2700 Stardale Dr. after a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
WANE-TV
Courts: Woman killed in 2021 shooting possibly a gang hit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As soon as they left the gas station, they were followed. Someone in a white Ford Fusion began chasing the silver Saturn through the streets of the southeast side, firing shots along the way. Six or seven gunshots cracked the air at one point, causing the woman driving the Saturn to stop.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
Woman dead after pedestrian strike in Auglaize Co.
The investigation determined that a 17-year-old was driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia north on Lambert Road while 38-year-old Sandra K. Willis of St. Marys was laying partially in the northbound lane. OSHP reported that the SUV struck Willis and sustained disabling damage.
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
WOWO News
Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
WANE-TV
Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
WANE-TV
Police find over 400 grams of meth, nearly $5k in drug raid; 2 arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and Allen County SWAT arrested two suspects Friday on a number of drug-related charges after a raid that uncovered hundreds of grams of meth, thousands in cash, and more. County SWAT teams and detectives with FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division found...
WOWO News
Police looking for man accused of beating wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of hitting his wife. 53-year-old, No Ze, of Fort Wayne, allegedly grabbed his wife by the arm and throat and hit her with a wooden club because she didn’t make him dinner.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart
LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Police got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road. According to Fort Wayne...
