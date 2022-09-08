Read full article on original website
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
German finance minister damps speculation of sale Commerzbank stake
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German finance minister Christian Lindner on Thursday sought to damp speculation about the government's stake in Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)that it acquired during a bailout more than a decade ago.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
investing.com
JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks
A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
investing.com
BofA's Top Indicator Back to Extreme Bearish, 'Bullish Factor for Credit/Stocks' says Strategist
The Bank of America data shows that outflows from equities in the week to Wednesday were $14.5 billion. According to the bank’s Chief Investment Strategist, Michael Hartnett, there have been no net inflows to stocks in the past 6 months. “Mass inflow to stocks Nov '20-Feb ‘22 has ended,”...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Goldman and Morgan Stanley expect new bear market lows
As the summer rally sputters, top Wall Street analysts expect new lows for stocks. Why it matters: The S&P 500 is already on track for its worst year since 2008, but these analysts suggest things may get much worse. The S&P 500 is already down 16.5% in 2022. The Nasdaq...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Steepens U.S. Rates Outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects a steeper path for U.S. rate rises and a 75 basis point hike this month, as Federal Reserve officials have been sounding hawkish recently, the investment bank's analysts said in a note. They had previously forecast a 50 bps hike in September. The analysts...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
European shares dip after record ECB rate hike, banks jump
(Reuters) -European stocks edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike in the clearest hawkish sign yet to fight against inflation, while shares of banks surged. The ECB raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points, in a major step to fast-track...
Apple vs Microsoft: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term Investment?
These former tech rivals are on divergent paths to success, but one is the better buy.
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
investing.com
Ethereum Is 'Blue Chip Blockchain,' Could See Significant Value Boost: Canaccord Analysts
Cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the smart contract ecosystem were sized up by Canaccord Genuity in a new note. Here’s a look at where analysts Michael Graham and Joseph Vafi see future value in them. Fifth Wave Of Computing: Web1 offered the ability to consumer data with companies like...
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
