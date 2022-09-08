ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States... as America emerges as the front runner ahead of Abu Dhabi and China to host Real Madrid and other continental champions

As the global football calendar undergoes a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for it's club version of the tournament. Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the front runner to host the tournament after...
The Associated Press

Asif and Ahmad fined 25% match fees for Asia Cup dustup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad were fined 25% of their match fees for violating International Cricket Council’s code of conduct during an Asia Cup match. Tempers flared between the two players during Pakistan’s thrilling one-wicket win over...
BBC

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops

This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC

World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents

Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
BBC

England v South Africa: Ollie Robinson takes five wickets

Ollie Robinson takes the wickets of South Africa's Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen for his third five-wicket haul in Tests. FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa - text updates, in-play clips and TMS commentary.
BBC

Somerset 'could be ruled out' for international cricket matches

Somerset risks losing the right to host international matches due to delays in building hotels for touring sides. A 2020 ruling delayed the construction of 18,000 new homes in Somerset due to the risk of phosphate polluting the "fragile" Somerset Levels and Moors. It also put a halt to hotels...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Guardian

Top Tories may change – but the ideas stay the same

You argue that it would be churlish not to credit advances in diverse representation in the Tory cabinet (Editorial, 7 September). But is there any real advance if the views being espoused by its new members are still remarkably similar to the white men they have replaced, and in some cases actually denying the experience of other people of colour?
The Independent

Seamers put England in charge of third Test on a poignant day at Kia Oval

England seamers Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad scythed through South Africa’s batting order on a poignant day three of the third Test.After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen at the Kia Oval, Robinson’s Test-best five for 49 and Broad’s four for 41 left South Africa in a heap, all out for a meagre 118 in 36.2 overs.Only five batters got into double figures and just two reached 20 as England’s fast bowlers capitalised on just enough movement under leaden skies, but out-of-form openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley failed again before Ollie Pope (38 not out) and Joe...
Daily Mail

Football Supporters' Association demands refunds for fans after fixtures across the country were postponed following the death of the Queen

The Football Supporters' Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen's death to be treated sympathetically. Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.
The Associated Press

Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and wife Kate made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Saturday, warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout,” the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together...
Yardbarker

Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup

Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
