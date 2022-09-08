Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States... as America emerges as the front runner ahead of Abu Dhabi and China to host Real Madrid and other continental champions
As the global football calendar undergoes a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for it's club version of the tournament. Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the front runner to host the tournament after...
MLS・
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England and Wales drawn in same pool with hosts India
England and Wales have been drawn in the same pool for the Hockey World Cup, which begins in India on 13 January. It is the first time Wales have qualified for the World Cup and they are joined in Pool D by the hosts and Spain. Defending champions and Olympic...
Asif and Ahmad fined 25% match fees for Asia Cup dustup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad were fined 25% of their match fees for violating International Cricket Council’s code of conduct during an Asia Cup match. Tempers flared between the two players during Pakistan’s thrilling one-wicket win over...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis-Australians Peers and Sanders clinch U.S. Open mixed doubles
NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - John Peers and Storm Sanders became the first Australians since 2001 to claim the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6 6-4 10-7 win over Belgian Kirsten Flipkens and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin on Saturday.
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents
Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
Airbus canceled all of Qatar's A350 airliner orders in a rare move as the battle over paint issues continues
Aviation giants Airbus and Qatar have been at odds for over a year after the carrier grounded over 20 A350 jets due to airworthiness concerns.
Business Insider
Germany's largest gas importer sponsored a lavish gala dinner, despite a $15-billion government bailout
Uniper, Germany's largest gas importer, was recently bailed out by the country's government. The German government bought a 30% stake for 15 billion euros amid Europe's energy crisis. But the company just spent six figures sponsoring a lavish gala dinner at a "stunning" Milan villa. This is an edited, translated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal fans see bright side as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli are all snubbed from Brazil squad
ARSENAL fans have seen the bright side after three of their Brazilian first-team stars were left out of the national team set-up. Defender Gabriel, as well as attackers Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli were missing from Tite's Brazil squad. Brazil will play Ghana, followed by Tunisia at the end of September...
BBC
England v South Africa: Ollie Robinson takes five wickets
Ollie Robinson takes the wickets of South Africa's Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen for his third five-wicket haul in Tests. FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa - text updates, in-play clips and TMS commentary.
BBC
Somerset 'could be ruled out' for international cricket matches
Somerset risks losing the right to host international matches due to delays in building hotels for touring sides. A 2020 ruling delayed the construction of 18,000 new homes in Somerset due to the risk of phosphate polluting the "fragile" Somerset Levels and Moors. It also put a halt to hotels...
BBC
Fernández de Kirchner: Man and girlfriend 'planned' Argentina VP attack
A judge in Argentina has charged a man and his girlfriend with attempting to kill Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner last week. Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, 23, deny involvement in the failed attack, when a gun was pointed at the politician. The gunman's weapon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UK central bank says paper money with Queen’s image still legal tender
The Bank of England on Thursday clarified that paper money bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s image is still legal tender following her death. “As the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen’s iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do,” the bank said in a statement.
Top Tories may change – but the ideas stay the same
You argue that it would be churlish not to credit advances in diverse representation in the Tory cabinet (Editorial, 7 September). But is there any real advance if the views being espoused by its new members are still remarkably similar to the white men they have replaced, and in some cases actually denying the experience of other people of colour?
SkySports
Premier League, EFL, Scottish, WSL and non-League: This weekend's matches postponed
All English and Scottish football has been postponed this weekend following the Queen's death on Thursday. The Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two have all been postponed, as well as the start of the new Women's Super League season, and all non-League and grassroots fixtures. The Scottish FA...
Ministers cut NHS Covid jabs ad budget by 63% despite winter wave fears
Exclusive: Government accused of complacency as funding to promote Covid and flu vaccines reduced to £4m
Seamers put England in charge of third Test on a poignant day at Kia Oval
England seamers Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad scythed through South Africa’s batting order on a poignant day three of the third Test.After stirring tributes before play to commemorate the Queen at the Kia Oval, Robinson’s Test-best five for 49 and Broad’s four for 41 left South Africa in a heap, all out for a meagre 118 in 36.2 overs.Only five batters got into double figures and just two reached 20 as England’s fast bowlers capitalised on just enough movement under leaden skies, but out-of-form openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley failed again before Ollie Pope (38 not out) and Joe...
Football Supporters' Association demands refunds for fans after fixtures across the country were postponed following the death of the Queen
The Football Supporters' Association has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following the Queen's death to be treated sympathetically. Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.
Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny
LONDON (AP) — Prince William and wife Kate made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Saturday, warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout,” the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together...
U.K.・
Yardbarker
Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup
Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
Comments / 0