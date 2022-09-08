ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Lululemon Stock a Buy?

By John Ballard
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) soundly beat analysts' expectations when it released fiscal 2022 second-quarter results (for the quarter ending July 31) on Sept. 1. The stock has climbed 10% since the earnings release, which brings its year-to-date performance to a loss of 16.7% -- slightly ahead of the S&P 500 .

Investors are not short of cheap stocks in this market sell-off, and Lululemon stock is no bargain. Its price-to-earnings ratio looks expensive, but given Lululemon's business performance compared to world-class retailers, it might be worth the premium.

Lululemon is outperforming the field

At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33 based on this year's analyst earnings estimates, Lululemon is not one of the better values. If you're looking for value in retail, Home Depot and Target might fit the bill. These retail leaders trade for much lower P/E multiples and offer dividend yields above 2%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiZCX_0hmmLo8V00

Data by YCharts

Of course, large retail companies don't offer the growth potential of a top athleisure brand like Lululemon.

Indeed, Lululemon as a company has performed beautifully in 2022. Lululemon's competitors, Nike and Under Armour , have struggled to maintain revenue growth above 10% this year. But Lululemon is in full stride, with revenue growth holding around 20% or better. Not even Amazon has accomplished that feat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcoZc_0hmmLo8V00

Data by YCharts

The market is underestimating Lululemon right now. All of the company's key growth drivers look fantastic. International revenue is up 40% on a three-year annualized basis. That's a slight acceleration over the previous quarter's 37% rate of growth over the same period.

What's more, the men's business segment continues to grow faster than women's, up 30% on a three-year annualized basis compared to women's growth of 25%. Men's revenue makes up less than a quarter of Lululemon's entire business, but if the brand is going to scale into a global powerhouse, the men's business needs to demonstrate similar potential as the women's side. Investors can check that box.

Lululemon is on schedule with its new five-year objective to double 2021 revenue by 2026. It only needs to maintain a 15% compound annual growth rate to achieve that goal, and it's growing well above those rates so far.

Indeed, Lululemon is growing faster than it was before the pandemic. Its three-year annualized revenue growth is currently 26% -- higher than the 19% leading up to 2020.

Lululemon is as good as it gets in retail

While higher product costs caused a small drop in gross margin last quarter, sound cost management further down the income statement pushed adjusted earnings per share up 33% year over year. That fully supports the stock's premium valuation.

You'll be hard-pressed to find another retail business with Lululemon's brand loyalty, high margins, and growth profile. I believe Lululemon is one of the best retail stocks to own for the long term. Its forward P/E of 33 is not cheap, but it's a fair price to pay for a fast-growing brand with a long runway of growth.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Home Depot, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Target, and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool recommends Under Armour (A Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Lululemon Athletica#Retail Business#Board Of Directors#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Home Depot#Target
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Stores Robbed of $45,000 as Kohl’s Suspects Steal Nike Merch

Add Lululemon and Kohl’s to the list of retailers caught in a crime wave sweeping big cities nationwide. And in Canada, two suspects remain at large for robbing an Armani store of two jackets worth $10,000 combined. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is seeking seven shoplifters who stole a reported $28,780 in clothing from a Lululemon store in New York City’s Meatpacking District on Aug. 16. The athleticwear retailer known for its yoga pants was robbed in broad daylight at 12 p.m., before the individuals fled on foot. The suspects stuffed merchandise into large sacks and a shopping cart. On the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy