Too-Real Tweets About International Travel

With the rise of “revenge travel” in 2022, many people are going abroad for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although international trips can come with serious challenges, they also bring opportunities for humor. The funny folks on Twitter know this all too well.

HuffPost has rounded up 25 relatable tweets about traveling abroad ― from musings on passports to hilarious first-person accounts. Enjoy!

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.