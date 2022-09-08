ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Pet Portrait Artists On Etsy

By Griffin Wynne
 2 days ago
A cat painting from GreatPetsPortraits , dog watercolor from Kribro and '80s digital portrait from OlanMeows .

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a hand-painted portrait of a beloved pet must be worth a million. Commissioning a drawing of your furriest friend is a heartfelt and sentimental way to honor a pet — and it’s also more affordable than you may realize.

A pet portrait also makes for an amazing holiday present, but as an item that’s almost always made to order, it can often take a few weeks (or more) to get to your door. So if you’re thinking of treating yourself or a loved one to some animal art, you’re going to want to order it now.

To help you embark on your pet portrait journey, we found the highest-rated custom pet-art specialists across Etsy. With prices starting under $10, these creative, affordable works of art will honor your fur baby in style, and every shop listed has a boatload of 5-star reviews.

While some shops sell physical portraits, others offer the option of a digital file that you can print, frame and customize to your liking. We listed general shipping lead times for each seller, but it’s best to double check these before ordering as the busy holiday season approaches.

1

For museum-ready oil paintings: MovchunArtStudio

You don't have to go to a museum to see a stunning oil painting every day. These portraits from MovchunArtStudio use masterful brushstrokes and shading to truly capture your furry friend.

2

For super detailed watercolors: GreatPetsPortraits

3

For '80s-inspired digital art: OlanMeows

Promising review:

4

For black and white charcoal drawings: SheppardPortraits

5

For stylish watercolors: Kribro

6

For a poppy digital portrait: ScottieInspired

7

For embroidered portraits: Martiliosarts

8

For shadow silhouettes: SilhouettesbyElle

A Victorian-inspired silhouette image of your pet is the perfect addition to any gallery wall. Each likenesses is cut by hand and mounted on acid-free archival silhouette paper, and comes with a classic black wood frame. The seller can also customize the image with your pet’s name in calligraphy.

9

For line drawings: GestuelStudio

10

For color-blocked portraits: LCIllustrationShop

11

JessicaRichterArt for funky watercolors

