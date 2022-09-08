'The best part is seeing the kids excited and happy'

FRAZEYSBURG — Working in education has given Jason Watson and his wife, Anne, an insight into food insecurity for area youth.

The two started AIM Outreach in 2016. They offered different activities for children like archery, painting and cooking and even brought the fire department out from time to time so the children could play in the water. AIM also featured a food pantry, which was run through donations, at the Old Frazeysburg Elementary to help the community.

But, COVID shut down those efforts in 2020 so the Watsons had to chose a new route.

"We knew people, especially kids, were missing our pantry so we thought about an ice cream truck, and we found a driver to come over from Columbus," noted Jason, who has been the Dresden Elementary physical education teacher for nine years. "We paid him to drive us around one day as we gave kids ice cream, and he fell in love with what we were doing. He offered his old truck so we could use it, and we started making weekly trips into town.

"We wanted to do something positive for the kids so they can have a hot meal with a cold treat."

The idea has blossomed over the past two years. The entire Watson family, including their children, Lilly, 14, Pax, 12 and Skye 11, works in the truck during the summer. They cook the meals at home and put them in sack lunches before arriving in Frazeysburg to give those away, as well as free ice cream.

Churches and 4-H groups are among the donors, while Scrappy's provided free pizzas once for the children, noted Jason. He estimated about 70 lunches were given away each week.

"Our children love doing this and helping us run it. They know where everything is and have an amazing time doing it," Jason said. "We will grill hamburgers or hot dogs or make chicken sandwiches. We have drumsticks and other ice cream, but we will occasionally give them special treats like SpongeBob or Spiderman ice cream so the kids love that.

"When you see the kids and fill a need or you hear from a parent that this is the child's first meal of the day, that’s when you know what you're doing is appreciated," he added. "The best part is seeing the kids excited and happy."

That joy also is seen through the outpouring of support. Anne, who has been a librarian for the past four years at Licking Valley, is amazed to see how many people are willing to aid their efforts. The family knows they aren't the only ones making a difference.

"We know a lot of people lack food and resources, especially in the summer," Anne said. "The community has rallied around us and done so much. Everything we've done the past six years has been community funded. We receive plenty of donations and work with businesses to get food. It means so much to see everyone rally together."

Having that support became necessary this past May. Jason said the truck needed mechanical repairs, including a new engine and transmission. The family went to GoFundMe to help with those costs, and to date has raised more than $10,000.

"There's a lot of time, energy, resources and money needed to do this. We gave GoFundMe a try, and we were amazed by the support," Jason said. "Our story was mentioned with GoFundMe Heroes, and we did an interview with People magazine. It surprised us how many people wanted to hear our story, and we've been blessed to receive so much support."

The family has taken a hiatus since school is underway. The Watsons plan on doing this again next summer, but they have at least one more appearance scheduled this year.

"We love to cook and enjoy giving back. It's fun for everyone," Anne said. "We come out on Halloween and give away full size candy bars. We want to spoil the kids one more time, and we look forward to seeing them again."

