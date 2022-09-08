ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

'It was just kind of something that came up': Flour & Whisk Bakery has new owners

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YRdK_0hmmLONj00

On Tuesday morning, new owner Paula Herbert was manning the front counter at Flour & Whisk Bakery.

"We've been busy," she said.

In the kitchen, Brenna Van Horn and Raye Hershey were making specialty coffees and baked goods — and answering their new employer's questions as she learned the ropes at the business, 416 S. Sandusky Ave.

Herbert and her husband, Bob, closed on their purchase of the business on Friday, she said. On Saturday, the business was closed. Normal hours are 7 a.m. till noon, Tuesday through Saturday.

"The employees are outstanding here, so we just gave them a little time," Paula Herbert said of the decision to close on Saturday. "We did some maintenance to the building over the weekend and hit the ground running" on Tuesday.

Buying a bakery was not something the Herberts had planned, she said. "It was just kind of something that came up."

They already own an electrical contracting business and a salon in Upper Sandusky, Sunny Girl Spray Tan, she said. They plan to open a coffee shop in Sycamore in the spring, so purchasing Flour & Whisk seemed a good fit.

"It was just one of those things," Herbert said, describing herself as "a natural-born entrepreneur."

According to a news release from the Crawford Partnership, Herbert is planning some renovations, extended hours this fall, and the addition of more bakery items. She'd also like to strengthen the bakery's relationship with Beca House Coffee Co., the Upper Sandusky coffee roasting company that supplies the bakery's brews. An official grand opening will be scheduled later this fall.

"And I do like a challenge. We're very, very excited," Herbert said.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event

SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
wktn.com

Hardin County Grange Restaurant Back Again at the Hardin County Fair

Another staple of the Hardin County Fair is the Hardin County Grange Restaurant operating under the grandstand. Onetime Master of the State and Local Granges, Bob White said the church took over the operation after a church in Ridgeway gave up the restaurant, “Glen and Dora Flowers were the youth directors of the county then and they said ‘hey why don’t we take over that and each grange take a shift or whatever and we think we can do it,’ and so that’s when it started. And that’s been many years ago. I hate to say or guess how many years. I was pretty young, so I would say this part here is probably 50 or 60 years we’ve been doing this.”
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Beacon

Thousands dine, dance at Perch, Peach, Pierogi, & Polka Festival

For the past 17 years, Ed Verkin, Jr. has made the 12,000 pierogies served during the annual Perch, Peach, Pierogi, & Polka Festival hosted by the Knights of Columbus at Denny Bergman Hall. During this year’s festival on the Labor Day weekend, he passed the job to his son, Ed Verkin III, who kept the serving tables loaded with steaming pots of pierogies.
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Sycamore, OH
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Business
Sidney Daily News

Hansi meets the public

Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
SIDNEY, OH
614now.com

Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

“He died a hero trying to save his mom”

WILLARD—A prayer vigil was held in downtown Willard Monday evening as an entire community mourns the loss of a mother and her son. Brandi Chong Thornton, 31, and her son Julez Bryant 13 were found dead in their home over the weekend. Councilman Jacob McKenzie attended the vigil and...
WILLARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Coffee Roasting#Whisk#Food Drink#Flour Whisk Bakery#Sunny Girl Spray Tan#The Crawford Partnership#Beca House Coffee Co
Syracuse.com

Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster

Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
SANDUSKY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newsforce247.com

NewsForce to Kick of Popcorn Festival with LIVE Broadcast

Marion, Ohio - Tri-Rivers Career Center and Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity are proud to present the Poppin' Parade on NewsForce LIVE. The annual broadcast is set to air on Thursday September 8th at 5:30 PM. To watch the festivities, head over to the NewsForce 24/7 Facebook Page.
MARION, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo crash leaves one man dead early Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo at the intersection of Monroe and Sylvania Avenue. According to a police report, the driver of the car, 21-year-old Arsahwn Hines, was speeding and running red lights before sideswiping a second vehicle, which witnesses said was a Kia. Hines' vehicle continued through the intersection, struck a curb, a tree and a pole before coming to rest in a parking lot. This occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lawsuit stops council’s intent to expand land in cell tower lease

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council tabled their plans to lease additional land to the cell tower company that provides the city’s communications. The lawsuit filed by former Bucyrus City Council President Kurt Fankhauser was served to Interim Law Director Brian Gernert shortly before last night’s meeting. According to the...
BUCYRUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

SR 161 Roundabout Now Open

Following a spring and summer of detours, heavy construction and more than a few cuss words, the State Route 161 roundabout near Plain City at the Darby Station development has finally been completed and is now open to traffic. Traffic may now proceed in both directions – east and west...
crawfordcountynow.com

Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart

LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
LIMA, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
835
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy