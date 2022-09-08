ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Girls Tennis: Pickerington Central Tigers put together another strong season

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Within minutes after each of her matches, Alexis Heren trades the comfort and familiarity of tennis shoes for the temporary necessity of a walking boot on her left foot.

The Pickerington Central girls tennis team’s first-singles player battled Achilles tendinitis in her right foot later last season and had to wear a boot until around Christmas. Then during the offseason, she suffered the same injury in her other foot, and after aggravating it in mid-August, the boot made an unwelcome return.

Fortunately for the Tigers, Heren’s winning ways — and those of the team — also made a return. Helped in part by the senior’s strong play, Central was 8-5 overall before playing Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 7 but came up a win short of its third consecutive OCC-Buckeye Division championship.

“I’ve been feeling well on the court. It hasn’t been a problem for the last few weeks … but I’ve been wearing it while I am not playing. I go up the stairs a lot in school and I don’t want to hurt anything worse,” Heren said. “I feel great on the court. I finally increased my topspin and I’ve been able to keep longer rallies.

“And I’ve started to enjoy playing more. I don’t feel stress. Sasha (Bondartsuk) is a freshman (at second singles) and she looks up to me so I should feel that stress, but I’m not going to play in college. This is my senior year. Why shouldn’t I be enjoying this?”

Anchored by Heren, Bondartsuk and Jenna McNulty from first to third singles, respectively, Central largely sustained its recent strong run in league play. Despite losing 3-2 at Reynoldsburg on Sept. 1 in a match between teams that were 4-0 in the league, the Tigers are 14-1 in the OCC-Buckeye the last three seasons and have won 68 of 75 courts.

Heren fell one match short of a Division I state tournament berth in doubles last year, splitting two matches at district with 2022 graduate and former first-singles player Khandice Thomas.

While Heren and Bondartsuk have held down their spots, competition in challenge matches has pushed coach Brittany Smolewski to make changes down the lineup. McNulty, Alicia Brown and Issysis Hill all have seen times at third singles and first doubles, with Audrie Dashner and Madison Nevers generally playing second doubles.

Hill played some singles in eighth grade but said she has been more at home in doubles throughout her high school career.

“I just feel like it’s a lot more for me. I like teamwork on the court and to boost up my partner,” Hill said. “It’s kind of like my home. It’s basically always been that way. I found out during junior high when I played second singles in eighth grade. I didn’t really like it. I found my spot on a doubles team and I thought ‘this is just for me.’ ”

While the lineup might be more flexible as the regular season, the rest of which consists of nonleague matches, winds toward the postseason beginning in early October, Smolewski seems happy to keep her players where they are most comfortable.

“The girls are starting to find their way,” Smolewski said. “(Heren) takes care of the match. She is a strong player and sometimes (opposing) players can’t handle her pace, but she’s also able to rein it in, get some slices and close aggressively.

“Sasha is consistent and can hit a winner when she needs to. The biggest thing with her is gaining confidence. She has the game. She just has to know she has the game.”

