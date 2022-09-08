ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Canine Academy successfully rebrands, provides long-term training for dogs, owners

By Addie Hedges
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago
LANCASTER — It’s rare for a corporate career to lead to owning a successful dog-training company, but that’s exactly what happened for friends Nikki Cupp, Beth Britt and Emily Saving.

Cupp, Britt and Saving have known each other for years, Britt and Saving are sisters and Cupp was a coworker of Britt’s. Each having backgrounds in sales and marketing, the three friends started a Capital Company, Fuse Capital Group, to acquire a company of their own. Their only stipulation was that it needed to be centered around one thing — pets.

“We are all pet owners and lovers, of course, and we wanted to change our career trajectories to be inclusive of something we love so much like pets,” Britt said.

Shortly after the business partners began looking at business listings around central Ohio, Terry Cook, owner of the dog-training facility, Top Dog, had placed his company for sale. After visiting the facility for the first time, Britt, Cupp and Saving said they had a feeling it was the right business for them.

Once they had purchased Top Dog, Cook stayed to help the new owners learn more about what it would take to run a successful dog-training company. Britt said although she, Cupp and Saving were confident in their ability to run a small business, they were less confident in their ability to train dogs.

Despite keeping the Top Dog staff, Britt, Cupp and Saving said they wanted to make sure they understood the dog-training process they would offer their future customers. Whether it was taking dogs on walks, cleaning kennels or learning the training exercises, the new owners did it all.

“A lot of the early months were spent doing the work of the care team, learning how to be dog trainers, working in the sales office (and) working as a scheduling person so we could not only optimize processes but increase customer satisfaction and ultimately develop that core empathy that I think small business owners need,” Saving said.

Following a smooth transition of ownership and a name change, Canine Academy has been successfully training and boarding dogs since December 2021, and the owners believe the business will continue to improve and prosper.

Canine Academy, located at 332 Mt. Zion Road, offers two products to dog owners looking to work on their dog’s obedience skills, basic obedience and public-access obedience. The basic obedience product teaches dogs simple commands whereas the public access product teaches commands and how to behave with other people and dogs in public.

Once the desired product has been chosen, dog parents can choose one of three programs that vary depending on the desired length of stay at Canine Academy.

During training, Canine Academy trainers utilize positive reinforcement E-collar training. Instead of using the E-collar to shock the dog when it does something incorrectly, electronic stimulation is used at low levels to get the dog’s attention. When the dogs perform a desirable behavior, they are rewarded with treats, toys, and words of praise.

“By the time your dog leaves, we guarantee … the behaviors that they are going to accomplish,” Saving said. “(What) sets us apart from our competition is that we are willing to put in writing what your dog is going to be able to do and we're willing to hold ourselves accountable.”

Aside from offering quality training programs, Canine Academy also holds group classes every Saturday for graduates and their owners. In group classes, dogs and owners can refresh their skills and learn more advanced commands, Saving said.

Sticking with the Canine Academy theme, former customers are also able to schedule office hours with the trainers to go over previous lessons and ask questions about their dog’s continued training.

“What we teach should last for a lifetime as long as the owner stays skilled; we're giving the dogs muscle memory to do what they should be doing for the rest of their lives,” Saving said. “We really want to abide by the quality of our product, and we think that oftentimes minor tweaks … can get the dog back to our standard.”

As Britt, Cupp and Saving continue to tone their leadership styles and create the reputation they want Canine Academy to carry, they said they are grateful to be able to go through the experience together.

“On the hardest of days, when your self-doubt is high, I can definitely look at my partners and say I will invest in them every day,” Britt said. “If they're willing to invest in me too, then we must be on to something.”

To learn more about the training services Canine Academy offers, visit its website or call 614-706-1828.

