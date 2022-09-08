ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Meet our Everyday Heroes: Columbus area residents making a difference in their communities

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Since 2017, the Everyday Heroes program has highlighted the stories of our neighbors who help to heal, unite and improve our communities — of selfless acts that inspire us to try to do better.

We are pleased to announce the 2022 class. They emerged from a number of nominations that were reviewed by our judging panel, which then took on the difficult task of choosing the select few for recognition: five finalists and 14 semifinalists.

The 19 recipients are featured in this special publication, which is created through the combined efforts of The Columbus Dispatch, Dispatch Magazines and ThisWeek Community News.

The Everyday Heroes also will be honored at an awards reception at COSI on Oct. 4. In addition, we will partner with NBC4 WCMH-TV to produce a television program that same week.

During the event, an overall Everyday Hero will be announced.

Our 2022 Everyday Heroes finalists

We thank our honorees for making such a significant difference in central Ohio.

Melanie Cage transitions from grief to leader with Helping Hands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uipmM_0hmmL5hB00

Melanie Cage helps prepare students for college through Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands , a nonprofit founded by her mother, who died tragically in 2019.

Read more about Melanie Cage.

Debera 'Momma' Diggs helps those in need find resources

Debera "Momma" Diggs, a health navigator with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective , has assisted people in Columbus for decades in different roles.

Read more about Debera 'Momma' Diggs.

Al Edmondson serves Near East Side from A Cut Above barbershop

Al Edmondson, who owns A Cut Above the Rest on the city's Near East Side , regularly hosts health screenings and more from inside his barbershop.

Read more about Al Edmondson.

Andrea Nadolny supports suicide prevention after friend's tragic death

Worthington teenager Andrea Nadolny turned the pain she felt after a friend died by suicide into an educational campaign.

Read more about Andrea Nadolny.

Anna Siriano grows more than plants at Highland Youth Garden

Hilltop resident Anna Siriano supports growing food and children alike at Highland Youth Garden on Columbus’ West Side.

For the last several years, she’s filled much of her spare time volunteering at Highland Youth Garden, eventually joining the board as a member in late 2020 before rising to the role of vice president the following year and board president in January 2022.

Read more about Anna Siriano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIcfC_0hmmL5hB00

Your subscription to the Dispatch helps support local journalism.

The 2022 Everyday Heroes semifinalists

Laura Berger Abbas

Some may know Laura Berger Abbas as a local volunteer or leader, but to many Somali boys and girls, she is the hooyo, mother, of the Somali community.

Read more about Laura Berger Abbas.

Dave Brubaker

Dave Brubaker grew up a classically trained trumpet player and has spent his time during retirement helping others.

Read more about Dave Brubaker.

Tim Funk

Tim Funk is the cofounder of Stockhands Horses for Healing, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping children and veterans with disabilities.

Read more about Tim Funk.

Karie Griffin

Karie Griffin is the founder of nonprofit Stitched Together, which supports foster care.

Read more about Karie Griffin.

Benjamin Levey

Benjamin Levey , who grew up in Bexley, was inspired by his work coaching soccer in Kenya to create the Final Third Foundation in central Ohio.

Read more about Benjamin Levey.

Kari Nowiski

Kari Nowiski has given more then 430 hours of service to the Columbus area since she began volunteering in 2015.

Read more about Kari Nowiski.

Jane Butler

Almost everything Jane Butler does is in service to others. Whether it’s her day job as a special education teacher at Colerain Elementary School in Columbus or helping to build a playground in Vietnam or even organizing a letter-writing campaign to send gratitude to health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Butler wants to make the world a better place.

Read more about Jane Butler.

Luann Cooperrider

In Perry County, the name of Luann Cooperrider means more to the community than just a judge.

Read more about Luann Cooperrider.

Vicki Doeringer

Vicki Doeringer was so encouraged by the progress her daughter, Rebecca, had made with therapeutic horse riding through the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities, she wanted to provide a similar service to others.

In His Image: New Life Christian Stables uses horses to treat special-needs children and veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Read more about Vicki Doeringer.

Jody Ganschinietz

For Jody Ganschinietz , volunteerism started as a way not only to get more involved in the community but also to learn more about what it has to offer.

Read more about Jody Ganschinietz.

Marylou Posey

For the past 37 years, the highlight of Marylou Posey's work has been the distribution of Easter baskets for children.

Read more about Marylou Posey.

Christine Sisko

Christine Sisko knew she wanted to help her community. Working a 9-to-5 desk job just wasn’t cutting it anymore.

Read more about Christine Sisko.

Debra Andres

After losing her job, Debra Andres decided to volunteer at Westside Free Store Ministries.

Read more about Debra Andres.

Donte Woods-Spikes

Donte Woods-Spikes uses his many talents to inspire the next generation of young men and women.

Read more about Donte Woods-Spikes.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Meet our Everyday Heroes: Columbus area residents making a difference in their communities

