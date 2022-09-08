ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Final Food Truck Friday this week

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
Plenty of good food, live music and fellowship, along with the opportunity to support a good cause, will be available to area residents this Friday as the Cambridge Citizen's Police Academy Alumni will be holding its final Food Truck Friday for this year in downtown Cambridge.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Wheeling Avenue in front of City Hall, as part of the CCPAA's ongoing effort to support the Cambridge Police Department.

There will be food trucks, a beer concession and live music. Music will begin at 3 p.m. with local artists E Wade Rodriguez, followed by Brent & Jessie and Tracy Lingenfelter closing the event. There will also be several activities for children including face painting.

Food trucks scheduled to be in attendance this week are Rock Dawgs, Stine's BBQ, Mandi's Fixins' and Kicken' Lemonade.

"This is our second year for the Food Truck Friday, we have three a year weather permitting in May, July and September. We also have a soup, salad and dessert luncheon in October," explained Kim Conrath, who serves as treasurer for the Cambridge Citizen's Police Academy Alumni organization. "These events are our main fundraisers that allow us to support the police department and academy.

"I was in the initial academy class and I work closely with the police department in my job with the city as the code enforcement officer," Conrath added. "That was the main reason I wanted to participate."

The CCPAAA is a nonprofit organization that was formed after the first Citizen’s Police Academy five years ago. The academy is held annually for 10 weeks to give local residents a better understanding of the Cambridge Police Department, how it operates and to foster good community relationships with the department.

The focus is to raise money to support the police department and its programs such as the Police Academy, the K-9 program and Shop with a Cop.

New in 2022 was the Kid’s Camp which was a two-week program for middle-school students. During the camp they participated in such activities as basic police drills, gun safety and the Constitution and laws. The program culminate with a fun day at Deerassic. It was funded in part by the CCPAAA, and donations from Cambridge City Schools, Deerassic and other local organizations.

The CCPAAA participates in community events such as National Night Out and Main Street activities, to promote and support the police department.

WTRF

Oglebay To Host Paws In The Park Featuring 10th Annual Drool At The Pool Presented By Dirty Paws

WHEELING, W.Va. –Grab your four-legged friends and join in the fun at Oglebay on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a full day of activities honoring your favorite furry friends. 10th Annual Drool at the Pool, presented by Dirty Paws Pet Care Service of Wheeling – This much-anticipated annual event provides local canines and their owners the chance to swim in Oglebay’s Crispin Center Pool during the final hours of summertime operation. A donation of $10 per dog is requested for entry, and all donations benefit the care and conservation of Oglebay Good Zoo animals. All participating dog owners must sign an Assumption of Risk and Release of Liability Agreement which is available at oglebay.com/drool. Proof of current rabies vaccination, parvovirus (CPV), canine distemper virus (CDV) and canine adenovirus (CVA) are required.
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -- Firefighter responded to reports of a fire in an empty industrial storage building on Camden Avenue near Stauton Avenue twice Friday. The empty building was reported on fire in the early afternoon and again, just before sunset. Firefighters say a couch was set alight first, but...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

What is the future of the Centre Market Parking Garage?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Centre Market Garage has been closed for the past few years, but with the fire headquarters still operating underneath for a while longer -- plus its close proximity to the new police department headquarters, what are the plans for the aging structure's future?. At...
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

K-9 Adoption Center Dog of The Week: Meet Hendricks

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week we got to meet another adorable dog for Dog of The Week. Meet Hendricks, he’s one of the friendliest dogs the K-9 Adoption Center has ever had and he loves taking walks and loves being around kids. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid spoke more...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Sweetie

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is a dog whose camera shy but loves being around people. Meet Sweetie, she’s an Australian Cattle Breed who’s very energetic and loves being with families. Those at the Animal Shelter that know Sweetie say she really lives up to her name. Administrative Assistant of the Animal Shelter Society Jenna Kinney spoke more about Sweetie.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Protests Follow Grand Jury Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People began loudly protesting in downtown Canton shortly after Prosecutor Stone announced the grand jury findings. The Repository says they carried signs and shouted “no justice no peace” to passersby. About 40 protesters initially appeared outside City Hall, but then...
CANTON, OH
