Student loan debate: Why do we care more about corporations than people?

People deserve breaks on college loans

I am sick and tired of citizens being led to resent the college debt reduction for our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters and other people incur. Why are we not led to resent giving multinational oil companies billions of dollars annually in "tax relief, direct spending subsidies, royalty relief and regulatory relief?"

The fact that some Americans value soulless, non-human corporate entities more than their fellow humans speaks volumes to the disconnect we have for our own species. Without our fellow citizens getting a higher education, our civilization would have died long ago. Everything we enjoy in our modern world was created by our educated and learned human beings.

Mary L. Tabatcher, Mogadore