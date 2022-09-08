ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan debate: Why do we care more about corporations than people?

 2 days ago
People deserve breaks on college loans

I am sick and tired of citizens being led to resent the college debt reduction for our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters and other people incur. Why are we not led to resent giving multinational oil companies billions of dollars annually in "tax relief, direct spending subsidies, royalty relief and regulatory relief?"

The fact that some Americans value soulless, non-human corporate entities more than their fellow humans speaks volumes to the disconnect we have for our own species. Without our fellow citizens getting a higher education, our civilization would have died long ago. Everything we enjoy in our modern world was created by our educated and learned human beings.

Mary L. Tabatcher, Mogadore

FOXBusiness

College students sound alarm over Biden loan handout fueling ‘cycle of more debts’

College students raised a red flag to their peers on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday, warning about the repercussions of President Biden’s student loan handouts. "If this means that people take on more loans, under the expectation that these loans are going to get forgiven, and we end up with a cycle of more debts, more degrees that, as Jeffrey mentioned, might not necessarily be worth that much," George Mason doctorate student and Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity’s Preston Cooper said. "And I really worry about what it means for the future."
Jason's World

I'm Still Paying For Student Loans From 2008

A Sign On A Building Offering LoansDaniel Thomas/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. With all the talk lately about student loan forgiveness, I have been thinking about how they ruined a good chunk of my life and are still a problem for me. I started going to a for profit school due to a promise and it was supposed to be paid for in 5 years at the most. However, that didn't happen and here's more about why.
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
Money

Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's Who Qualifies Under Biden's Plan

It’s official: Millions of Americans are set to get up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness. President Joe Biden announced the plan Wednesday, saying that federal student loan borrowers earning less than $125,000 will receive $10,000 in debt cancellation, while borrowers who received need-based Pell Grants during college will be eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness.
Business Insider

A low-income college grad who planned to penny-pinch and live with their parents to pay off student loans says Biden's plan will wipe out their debt: 'It's a relief'

Erin Hartley graduated with about $11,000 in student loans, and received $28,000 in Pell Grants. They planned to penny-pinch and live at home until they paid off all their loans. With Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, Hartley will have all their debt wiped out. In August 2022, 22-year-old Jackson, Tennessee resident...
Business Insider

You can get a refund for any student loan payments you made during the pandemic, but a financial planner says you might be better off leaving that money on the table

Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan lets borrowers get a cash refund for payments made during the pandemic. But some borrowers are better off not asking for the refund, says financial planner Travis Sholin. That said, it might be a good idea to use the refund to pay off high-interest debt. Besides...
