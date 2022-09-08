ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon Blitz: High school football predictions for Week 4

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

The Beacon Blitz high school football predictions are becoming a battle of the haves and have nots.

Defending champion Michael Beaven had the best Week 3 showing (17-3) and drew even with fellow high school writer Brad Bournival (16-4) for the top spot. They are the haves at 49-11 each.

High school writer Michael Leonard at least broke free from a tie for last with a 16-4 showing that put two games between him and the ultimate have not Sports Editor Scot Fagerstrom, who was a dismal 13-6.

A battle of Suburban League American Conference unbeatens, Highland at Tallmadge, is a highlight game this week.

Here is how our panel of experts sees that game and the rest of the Week 4 schedule:

Akron-area Week 4 high school football schedule

Archbishop Hoban (3-0) at Cincinnati Withrow (1-2)

Aurora (2-1) at Copley (1-2)

Barberton (1-2) at Kent Roosevelt (1-2)

Buchtel (0-3) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-1)

Canton South (2-1) at CVCA (2-1)

Chippewa (1-2) at Smithville (3-0)

East (0-3) at Lyndhurst Brush (1-2)

Firestone (0-3) at Cleveland Heights (2-0)

Garfield (1-2) at Mayfield (2-1)

Highland (3-0) at Tallmadge (3-0)

Jackson (2-1) at Green (2-1)

North (1-2) at Southeast (1-2)

North Royalton (2-1) at Nordonia (3-0)

Orrville (1-2) at Manchester (0-3)

Revere (1-2) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-2)

Springfield (0-3) at Field (1-2)

Stow (1-2) at Medina (2-1)

Streetsboro (2-1) at Norton (2-1)

Twinsburg (1-2) at Hudson (3-0)

Wadsworth (2-1) at Brecksville (0-3)

Walsh Jesuit (2-1) at Toledo Rogers (0-3)

Woodridge (1-2) at Coventry (3-0)

Michael Beaven

(17-3, 49-11)

Archbishop Hoban

Aurora

Barberton

St. Vincent-St. Mary

CVCA

East

Cleveland Heights

Mayfield

Green

Southeast

Nordonia

Orrville

Revere

Field

Medina

Streetsboro

Tallmadge

Hudson

Wadsworth

Walsh Jesuit

Woodridge

Brad Bournival

(16-4, 49-11)

Archbishop Hoban

Aurora

Barberton

St. Vincent-St. Mary

CVCA

East

Cleveland Heights

Mayfield

Green

Southeast

Nordonia

Orrville

Revere

Field

Medina

Streetsboro

Tallmadge

Hudson

Wadsworth

Walsh Jesuit

Woodridge

Scot Fagerstrom

(14-6, 42-18)

Archbishop Hoban

Aurora

Barberton

St. Vincent-St. Mary

CVCA

East

Cleveland Heights

Mayfield

Green

Southeast

Nordonia

Orrville

Revere

Field

Medina

Streetsboro

Tallmadge

Hudson

Wadsworth

Walsh Jesuit

Woodridge

Michael Leonard

(16-4, 44-16)

Archbishop Hoban

Aurora

Barberton

St. Vincent-St. Mary

CVCA

East

Cleveland Heights

Mayfield

Green

Southeast

Nordonia

Orrville

Revere

Field

Medina

Streetsboro

Tallmadge

Hudson

Wadsworth

Walsh Jesuit

Woodridge

Looking back on Weeks 1-3 of high school football

Miss any of our earlier coverage this season, here it is:

Akron-area high school football Week 3: Akron-area high school football scoreboard: Tallmadge tops Green in overtime thriller

Akron-area high school football Week 2: No. 1 Hoban rolls; North wins first game since 2019: Akron high school football scores

Akron-area high school football Week 1: Friday night prep scoreboard: Twinsburg edges Copley; Tallmadge, Hoban win big

Ohio high school football: Greater Akron high school football: Everything to know for the 2022 season

For more high school football news, listen to our Beacon Blitz High School Football Podcast

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Beacon Blitz: High school football predictions for Week 4

#High School Football
