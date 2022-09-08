It's hard to ignore the headlines about Queen Elizabeth, who is said not to be doing well health-wise. The 96-year-old monarch is at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and as reports are flooding in that as she is in poor health, her family is rushing to be by her side. While royal reporting is slightly mum about what’s going on, the fact that her family is traveling to be with her is a sign that the Queen could be in very serious condition. However, there is one royal who has chosen to stay behind.

