The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'
King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland."Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members...
In Style
Prince William and Prince Harry Plan to Spend the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death With Their Families
Today marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and while the world may be honoring her memory publically, Prince William and Prince Harry are planning to spend the day privately with loved ones. According to a royal source, William will reflect on the anniversary with wife Kate Middleton and...
Prince Louis Refuses William's Hand in Heart-Warming School First-Day Video
Prince Louis felt confident enough not to hold his father's hand at Lambrook School and appeared to shake his head when Prince William ruffled his hair.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Giving Up Their Live-In Nanny
With the busy schedule the royal family follows — and their income — it makes sense that Kate Middleton and Prince William would hire someone to help with the caring of their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. The family’s long-time nanny...
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
Elle
Royal Titles: How Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William And Kate Middleton Will Now Be Known
Following the Queen's passing, aged 96, on Thursday, September 8, many speculated about her eldest son Prince Charles' new royal title. Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Queen's death on Thursday afternoon, revealing: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. 'The King and The Queen Consort will remain...
Kate Middleton Rocks a Low-Maintenance Look as a ‘Reality Check’ for Her Kids
According to royal sources, Kate Middleton takes a "family-first" approach to life. Even her low-maintenance look supposedly has a message for her kids.
Harper's Bazaar
See Photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Ahead of Their First Day of School
The Cambridge kids are heading back to class. Today, Kensington Palace released new photos of nine-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis ahead of their first day of class at Lambrook School, a preparatory school located in the Berkshire countryside near Prince William and Duchess Kate's new home base at Adelaide Cottage.
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Can Now Use Prince and Princess Titles
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Change After Queen's Death. Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be the only ones in the royal family inheriting new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their respective His and Her Highness...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. The next generation of the royal family is all together. Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's accession to the throne.
Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
Here's How Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis' Names Changed After King Charles' Accession
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. Introducing Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son was officially named King Charles III at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. Prior to his ceremony, in a pre-recorded speech on Sept. 9, he confirmed his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton would receive the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.
Kate Middleton Isn't Going To The Queen's Side & The Reason Is For Her Kids
It's hard to ignore the headlines about Queen Elizabeth, who is said not to be doing well health-wise. The 96-year-old monarch is at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and as reports are flooding in that as she is in poor health, her family is rushing to be by her side. While royal reporting is slightly mum about what’s going on, the fact that her family is traveling to be with her is a sign that the Queen could be in very serious condition. However, there is one royal who has chosen to stay behind.
Popculture
A Very Special Kate Middleton Dress Resurfaces on TikTok
Royal watchers are fully aware that Kate Middleton is one of the great style icons of our time. But, TikTok users were recently treated to one of her lesser-known fashion moments in a now-viral video. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the outfit in question on her wedding day back in April 2011, per Newsweek.
Kate Middleton Spotted for the First Time Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death
The new Princess of Wales was spotted for the first time since her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II died. Kate Middleton, who is also now the Duchess of Cornwall (a title passed down from the new Queen Consort Camilla), was seen driving around during her time of mourning. Much like the rest of the royal family, the new princess was wearing all-black with large circle sunglasses—probably in an attempt to give her a bit of privacy from the British press during the family's difficult time.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ Sweetest Sibling Moments Over the Years: Photos
The best bond! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have shared many sweet moments over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their eldest son in 2013, and his little sister arrived two years later. Louis was born in 2018. Charlotte has a “great bond” […]
Marie Claire
Prince William and Kate Middleton Arrived at Lambrook School "With All the Gang" as Cambridge Kids Settle Into Windsor Life
I'm embarrassed to admit how much I actually missed the Cambridge family while they were off the grid on their summer vacation. Happily for me and for royal fans everywhere, they're back to school and back to work, and we'll be seeing a lot more of them in public in the coming months.
