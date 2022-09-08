ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland."Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members...
Harper's Bazaar

See Photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Ahead of Their First Day of School

The Cambridge kids are heading back to class. Today, Kensington Palace released new photos of nine-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis ahead of their first day of class at Lambrook School, a preparatory school located in the Berkshire countryside near Prince William and Duchess Kate's new home base at Adelaide Cottage.
E! News

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death

Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. The next generation of the royal family is all together. Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's accession to the throne.
E! News

Why Kate Middleton Didn't Travel With Prince William to Be By Queen Elizabeth II's Side

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Despite the tragic circumstances, Kate Middleton is trying to give her children a normal first day. While many senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, traveled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, where she passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96, the Duchess of Cambridge remained in Windsor amid her children's first day of school.
E! News

Here's How Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis' Names Changed After King Charles' Accession

Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. Introducing Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son was officially named King Charles III at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. Prior to his ceremony, in a pre-recorded speech on Sept. 9, he confirmed his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton would receive the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.
Fatherly

Kate Middleton Isn't Going To The Queen's Side & The Reason Is For Her Kids

It's hard to ignore the headlines about Queen Elizabeth, who is said not to be doing well health-wise. The 96-year-old monarch is at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and as reports are flooding in that as she is in poor health, her family is rushing to be by her side. While royal reporting is slightly mum about what’s going on, the fact that her family is traveling to be with her is a sign that the Queen could be in very serious condition. However, there is one royal who has chosen to stay behind.
Popculture

A Very Special Kate Middleton Dress Resurfaces on TikTok

Royal watchers are fully aware that Kate Middleton is one of the great style icons of our time. But, TikTok users were recently treated to one of her lesser-known fashion moments in a now-viral video. The Duchess of Cambridge wore the outfit in question on her wedding day back in April 2011, per Newsweek.
Glamour

Kate Middleton Spotted for the First Time Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death

The new Princess of Wales was spotted for the first time since her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II died. Kate Middleton, who is also now the Duchess of Cornwall (a title passed down from the new Queen Consort Camilla), was seen driving around during her time of mourning. Much like the rest of the royal family, the new princess was wearing all-black with large circle sunglasses—probably in an attempt to give her a bit of privacy from the British press during the family's difficult time.
