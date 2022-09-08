Read full article on original website
Heads Up, NJ: Property Tax Relief Applications About to Start
TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
Apply for Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement Program Before Oct. 31
Property Tax Reimbursement available to qualifying applicants.Morristown Minute. Checks have already begun to be issued to qualified early applicants. - *Not sponsored or affiliate content, Morristown Minute is not affiliated with, and does not benefit from participation in, these programs.
New Jersey Globe
Unions prepare to protest likely hikes in state employee heath insurance costs
Public employees are stepping up their pressure on a plan that would increase health care costs by more than 20% next year, including a statehouse rally next week, in advance of a possible vote by the New Jersey State Health Benefits Commission. “Rising health care costs doesn’t make New Jersey...
State panel gives N.J. employers option to use experts to determine if workers are high
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. Long-awaited guidelines for employers on determining if workers are high on the job were issued Friday by the state agency...
Energy bills for millions of N.J. gas customers will soon soar by as much as 25%
Millions of New Jerseyans’ energy bills will soon spike by as much as 25% as winter approaches. The state Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the rate hikes for natural gas on Wednesday after companies argued its rising cost forced them to raise prices for their customers up and down the state.
New maps to help decide where up to $1B in federal money goes for Pa. broadband expansion
HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania prepares for an anticipated flood of federal funding to improve broadband access, the state must first resolve a basic and yet surprisingly thorny challenge: pinpointing where high-speed internet is still unavailable. Almost everyone agrees that the federal government’s current broadband maps are deeply inaccurate —...
Free school meals expand to ‘middle-income families’ in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Friday that requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working- and middle-class families. Murphy said the program would reduce food insecurity and offer healthy meals to more families. “[The laws] will ensure that our kids are more...
NJ tax bill aims to help residents who work for out-of-state companies
New Jersey lawmakers want a better deal for its residents who work out of state, or work from home for companies based out of state. However, their proposals wouldn’t impact people who work for companies based in Pennsylvania.
New Jersey Is Not Affordable & I Have The Shocking Numbers To Prove It
These numbers are sobering. New Jersey's lack of affordability has become a very common discussion these days as inflation reaches record setting numbers. But just how difficult is it to make ends meet in the Garden State?. It is pretty freaking difficult for everyone but the group getting the shortest...
Change to state retirees’ health insurance prompts angst
A change to the health insurance held by retirees of Delaware’s state government is causing an uproar. The state’s requirement that retirees and pensioners switch from original Medicare to a specially-tailored Medicare Advantage plan has led to charges that retirees will lose their doctors or be denied services that are currently covered. That’s not true, said Delaware Secretary of Human ... Read More
Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better
When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities. For many, it did not. Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
njurbannews.com
Murphy proposes bipartisan legislation to confront taxation of NJ residents by other states
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue. The proposals announced by the Governor would promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
As tolls rise for 15th straight year, Pa. Turnpike audit finds $155M in annual uncollected total
The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls...
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Living in the Lehigh Valley without broadband? You’ll have to wait, thanks to FCC | Turkeys & Trophies
If you’re still wondering why so many Americans have little confidence in the federal bureaucracy’s ability to solve problems, consider this recent example. Spotlight PA reports that a flood of federal funding is becoming available to improve broadband access, but it’s unclear what areas to prioritize because there is currently no accurate map of where broadband services are unavailable. It’s a longstanding source of frustration for advocates, government officials, and internet users, the news service reports. The responsibility falls on the Federal Communications Commission, which now says new maps will be out in November after a series of delays. For stakeholders in Pennsylvania, the delays are making the process of applying for the federal funding difficult because the new maps will dictate who gets what. It didn’t have to be this way. The issue of broadband access, particularly in rural areas like the northern tier of the Lehigh Valley, has been well known for some time. The FCC should’ve had a mechanism in place to continually update maps that track changes in access. This is likely going to take a long time to sort out, thanks to the FCC. Folks who have waited long enough to efficiently connect to the internet – those living in parts of Lehigh, Lynn and Upper Mount Bethel townships, to name a few – are now going to have to wait longer.
New Jersey expands access to free school breakfasts and lunches for low-, middle-income families
Under the bills signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, all schools in the state will now be required to offer a school lunch program and a school breakfast program.
CBS News
Pennsylvania offering between $750 and $3,000 in rebates for purchases of electric cars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new incentives to try to get more Pennsylvanians to buy electric cars. The Department of Environmental Protection just announced it's offering bigger rebates. As of now, Pennsylvanians can get anywhere between $750 and $3,000 back on the purchase of an electric vehicle. The rebates are...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Signed By Governor Murphy Will Allow More School Children To Receive Free Meals
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills today which aim to combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families. An...
