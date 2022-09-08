If you’re still wondering why so many Americans have little confidence in the federal bureaucracy’s ability to solve problems, consider this recent example. Spotlight PA reports that a flood of federal funding is becoming available to improve broadband access, but it’s unclear what areas to prioritize because there is currently no accurate map of where broadband services are unavailable. It’s a longstanding source of frustration for advocates, government officials, and internet users, the news service reports. The responsibility falls on the Federal Communications Commission, which now says new maps will be out in November after a series of delays. For stakeholders in Pennsylvania, the delays are making the process of applying for the federal funding difficult because the new maps will dictate who gets what. It didn’t have to be this way. The issue of broadband access, particularly in rural areas like the northern tier of the Lehigh Valley, has been well known for some time. The FCC should’ve had a mechanism in place to continually update maps that track changes in access. This is likely going to take a long time to sort out, thanks to the FCC. Folks who have waited long enough to efficiently connect to the internet – those living in parts of Lehigh, Lynn and Upper Mount Bethel townships, to name a few – are now going to have to wait longer.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO