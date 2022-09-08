ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Heads Up, NJ: Property Tax Relief Applications About to Start

TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction

While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
New maps to help decide where up to $1B in federal money goes for Pa. broadband expansion

HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania prepares for an anticipated flood of federal funding to improve broadband access, the state must first resolve a basic and yet surprisingly thorny challenge: pinpointing where high-speed internet is still unavailable. Almost everyone agrees that the federal government’s current broadband maps are deeply inaccurate —...
Change to state retirees’ health insurance prompts angst

A change to the health insurance held by retirees of Delaware’s state government is causing an uproar. The state’s requirement that retirees and pensioners switch from original Medicare to a specially-tailored Medicare Advantage plan has led to charges that retirees will lose their doctors or be denied services that are currently covered. That’s not true, said Delaware Secretary of Human ... Read More
Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better

When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities. For many, it did not. Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of...
Murphy proposes bipartisan legislation to confront taxation of NJ residents by other states

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The legislation is designed to confront the long-standing issue of tax credits New Jersey provides to residents who pay taxes to other jurisdictions, which has cost the State billions in foregone revenue. The proposals announced by the Governor would promote long-term fiscal stability and provide relief to taxpayers while combating aggressive taxation from other states and providing grants to incentivize employment in New Jersey.
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Living in the Lehigh Valley without broadband? You’ll have to wait, thanks to FCC | Turkeys & Trophies

If you’re still wondering why so many Americans have little confidence in the federal bureaucracy’s ability to solve problems, consider this recent example. Spotlight PA reports that a flood of federal funding is becoming available to improve broadband access, but it’s unclear what areas to prioritize because there is currently no accurate map of where broadband services are unavailable. It’s a longstanding source of frustration for advocates, government officials, and internet users, the news service reports. The responsibility falls on the Federal Communications Commission, which now says new maps will be out in November after a series of delays. For stakeholders in Pennsylvania, the delays are making the process of applying for the federal funding difficult because the new maps will dictate who gets what. It didn’t have to be this way. The issue of broadband access, particularly in rural areas like the northern tier of the Lehigh Valley, has been well known for some time. The FCC should’ve had a mechanism in place to continually update maps that track changes in access. This is likely going to take a long time to sort out, thanks to the FCC. Folks who have waited long enough to efficiently connect to the internet – those living in parts of Lehigh, Lynn and Upper Mount Bethel townships, to name a few – are now going to have to wait longer.
