Read full article on original website
Marilyn Beck-Upchurch
3d ago
Why isn’t the city doing something about this scum landlord? There are rules and regulations, obviously he is not following them! Where are the agencies to protect these people? Come on Nadine! Do something about this!
Reply
15
Marilyn Smith
3d ago
I had no idea about any of this. I think I would rather live on the streets than in a place like this too. At least there’s fresh air outside. Very sad.
Reply
10
Angela Rae
3d ago
I have been in these apartments as a case manager years ago and it is bad! I believe there are shared bathrooms. Unfortunately it’s not the landlords responsibility to provide air conditioners in a rental. This is very sad stuff.
Reply(2)
6
Related
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
Spokane neighborhood sues over planned homeless housing projects
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane neighbors in the West Hills area are suing the City of Spokane, Catholic Charities, Empire Health Foundation, and others over plans to open three homeless facilities in the neighborhood. The group, Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods, claims in the lawsuit that there has...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sister of Providence honored for 60 years of service across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Not many people get a parade as they head into retirement. But then again, not many people have lovingly served a mission for 60 years like Sister Rosalie Locati. Sister Rosalie is a beloved figure in her hometown of Walla Walla, in Pullman and in Spokane, where has served as the mission director at Providence Sacred Heart...
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane resumes enforcement of sit-and-lie ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has resumed enforcement, in the downtown area, of its sit-and-lie ordinance on Wednesday. The sit-and-lie ordinance prohibits sitting or lying on a public sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight from roughly Maple to Division and I-90 to Spokane Falls Boulevard. "We want to...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office said they're looking for help identifying a dead body. The body was found on Aug. 11 in the Spokane River. Click here for more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire crews respond to hangar fire at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a fire burning at Felts Field. Crews saw smoke coming out of the private hangar. Multiple crews are on the scene working to put out the fire, including the Spokane Fire Department and the Spokane Valley Fire Department. No one was hurt and no one was injured. An aircraft was in the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
Brother of Sandy Williams reflects on sister's life and contributions to the Spokane community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rick Williams is just 11 months older than his sister Sandy. "We've been partners in crime since we were born," Williams said. "Being in a military family, we moved every three years. So, it was Sandy and I against the world.”. He said the self-starter and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KREM
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
Average gas prices continue to drop in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on hitting the road this weekend, you will find some relief in the gas pump in the Spokane area. Gas prices across the country have dipped over the past few weeks, with the national average being $3.72 per gallon, according to AAA. In...
Major Crimes detectives requesting help in identifying body found in Spokane River
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced that Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are requesting the public's help in identifying a body found in the Spokane River. The body was originally discovered on Aug. 11, 2022 around 5 p.m. after a...
KXLY
The Heat and haze continue- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Saturday’s forecast. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for many areas across the Inland Northwest. Hot and hazy days are coming over the next few days before things start to cool down in the middle of the week. We also have a slight chance of showers in the forecast later this week.
Comments / 16