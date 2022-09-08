ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

One man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. in West Toledo at 3:08 a.m. Saturday on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they located the victim, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was inside his vehicle when shots were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say a man was shot and killed on the 3500 block of Hoiles Avenue. Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound while sitting in his car. Police say he was inside his car when shot were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leading Toledo Police on a chase Thursday is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois, according to police. Officials tell 13abc Deontez Williams is being held at the Lucas County Jail because he is facing a possession of weapons charge out of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. That office has a $6 million bond on him.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at the intersection of Hudson and Elm early Thursday morning. The location is a former bar, but authorities believe it was being used as an after hours club. Toledo Police said Melvin Thomas, 27,...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Gun buy back event in Toledo

A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Man shot after home invasion in Lima

LIMA — On Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m., the Lima Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3100 block of Elijah Pkwy. Upon their arrival, patrol officers learned of two individuals who kicked in a door and forced their way into one of the apartments where an estranged wife lived.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Man found safe after LCSO issues missing persons alert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: He has been found and is safe, officials say. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to look for a missing man, Gary McGowan. According to the statewide endangered missing adult alert, McGowan was last seen on September 7 around 11...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Second of three suspects in December homicide arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — The second of three people suspected in a 2021 homicide is now behind bars. Devin Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He's one of three people that was charged in the December shooting death of 24-year-old Everett White. Ferguson was indicted...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
TOLEDO, OH
