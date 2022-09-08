Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
One man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. in West Toledo at 3:08 a.m. Saturday on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they located the victim, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was inside his vehicle when shots were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com
Man shot and killed on Hoiles Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police say a man was shot and killed on the 3500 block of Hoiles Avenue. Police say the call came in around 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound while sitting in his car. Police say he was inside his car when shot were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced on the scene.
13abc.com
Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leading Toledo Police on a chase Thursday is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois, according to police. Officials tell 13abc Deontez Williams is being held at the Lucas County Jail because he is facing a possession of weapons charge out of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. That office has a $6 million bond on him.
13abc.com
Man jumps out his window to escape house fire on Oak St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There was a house fire Saturday morning on Oak St. just south of Navarre. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say the home has severe damage, and a house next door has minor damage. Fire officials say a man inside the home at the time smelled smoke...
13abc.com
Car crashed into transformer, leaving some without power
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight a car crashed into a pole, leaving some without power. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Front Street. Officers told 13abc that the driver was coming down and veered off the road, knocking down the transformer. Power is expected to be back on...
nbc24.com
Toledo police respond to 2 overnight shootings with 1 victim dead, 1 seriously injured
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating two early Thursday morning shootings. According to police reports, officers first responded to a reported person shot at Elm and Hudson streets just after 1 a.m. On scene they found 27-year-old Melvin Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
Neighbors remember toddler Braylen Noble's death two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was the news everyone prayed they wouldn't hear. A Neighbor recalls the afternoon two years ago when 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found dead by search and rescue divers in their Toledo apartment complex's pool. "It was hysterical, a lot of people were crying, his teachers...
13abc.com
Two shootings leave multiple hurt, one person dead
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at the intersection of Hudson and Elm early Thursday morning. The location is a former bar, but authorities believe it was being used as an after hours club. Toledo Police said Melvin Thomas, 27,...
Police search for 2 suspects in connection to stealing from Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for two suspects wanted for stealing from a gas station.The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at about 6:35 p.m., at the Marathon gas station located in the 18700 block of Grand River.Police say two male suspects entered the gas station, and one of the suspects brandished a gun that was on his right hip while the other man began to steal items.Both of them then fled the location in a white Kia Optima.If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced for shooting his girlfriend in the back of the head
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to 11 to 15 years Wednesday for shooting and injuring his girlfriend. The victim survived, yet her family said she’s now a shell of her former self. In March, Dajuan Smith shot Shalena Martinez-Featchurs in the back of the head....
13abc.com
Gun buy back event in Toledo
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
Lima News
Man shot after home invasion in Lima
LIMA — On Tuesday morning at 9:42 a.m., the Lima Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible shooting in the 3100 block of Elijah Pkwy. Upon their arrival, patrol officers learned of two individuals who kicked in a door and forced their way into one of the apartments where an estranged wife lived.
13abc.com
Man found safe after LCSO issues missing persons alert
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: He has been found and is safe, officials say. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to look for a missing man, Gary McGowan. According to the statewide endangered missing adult alert, McGowan was last seen on September 7 around 11...
Second of three suspects in December homicide arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio — The second of three people suspected in a 2021 homicide is now behind bars. Devin Ferguson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail. He's one of three people that was charged in the December shooting death of 24-year-old Everett White. Ferguson was indicted...
Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
13abc.com
Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
