ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Spring, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say

CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN MAGNOLIA

7:11PM-MCHD and MCSO are enroute to a reported shooting of a Harris County Deputy in the Magnolia area. 7:40pm-The deputy is being transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Update-A Harris County Deputy was working on his gun at his parent’s home in Clear Creek Forest Magnolia when the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Teen girl found dead on side of Liberty County road identified

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Champion Forest Drive#Jeep#Ems
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Accidental Shooting in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, TX -- On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 7:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Welfare Check at a residence in the 22000 block of Linden Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies were informed a male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was able to contact emergency services to report the incident. Law enforcement arrived, in addition to emergency personnel, who transported the male to a local hospital in stable condition.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097

At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hellowoodlands.com

Conroe Police Department implements Mounted Patrol Unit

The Conroe Police Department is proud to introduce its first Mounted Patrol Unit to the streets of Conroe. The unit will consist of four full-time police officers and a supervisor who will provide horse-back police patrol in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and the Downtown area. In addition to everyday patrols, the Mounted Officers will be an invaluable tool in the search of missing persons or rural area canvasing and bringing back that small-town feel to the community. The Mounted Unit will participate in community events and provide highly visible security for events like parades, park events, Downtown events, the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, the Montgomery County Fair, and National Night Out.
CONROE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy