Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Suspect barricaded inside home in north Harris Co.; SWAT team on scene, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 are responding to a residence where they say a suspect is reportedly barricaded inside in the Eagle Landing subdivision in north Harris County. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the situation is happening in the...
Click2Houston.com
Armed suspect shot by officer, 2 others detained after pursuit in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One suspect was hurt and two others are in custody after a 15-minute-long chase through north Houston lead to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday, according to Houston police. According to HPD Assistant Chief Y. Bashir, officers observed a driver speeding near North Freeway and Little York Road...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old Houstonian charged
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
'We're still hurting': Family of fallen deputy reacts to suspects accused in his murder
"Somebody is making plenty of money to be able to let these people roam the streets the way they're doing," Dep. Omar Ursin's father told ABC13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY SHOT IN MAGNOLIA
7:11PM-MCHD and MCSO are enroute to a reported shooting of a Harris County Deputy in the Magnolia area. 7:40pm-The deputy is being transported to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Update-A Harris County Deputy was working on his gun at his parent’s home in Clear Creek Forest Magnolia when the...
Teen girl found dead on side of Liberty County road identified
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have identified the 16-year-old girl found shot to death on the side of the road in Liberty County Sunday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office identified her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. Investigators said an autopsy was completed Tuesday but they'll are still waiting for complete results...
Man charged for shooting his 71-year-old father to death in Dickinson, deputies say
Witnesses told deputies that a physical altercation between the father and son prompted the 39-year-old to shoot his father.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Accidental Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, TX -- On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 7:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Welfare Check at a residence in the 22000 block of Linden Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies were informed a male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was able to contact emergency services to report the incident. Law enforcement arrived, in addition to emergency personnel, who transported the male to a local hospital in stable condition.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner shoots, kills man in southeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeowner shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Friday. Officers received reports about a shooting in the 7100 block of Village Way near Telephone Road around 7:25 a.m. Police are questioning the homeowner to...
Suspects in off-duty deputy's death out on bonds for unrelated murder charges
13 Investigates dug into the alarmingly low bond amounts given to two men accused of killing an off-duty constable's deputy.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097
At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loved ones say goodbye to Harris Co. Pct. 3 deputy fatally shot while driving home in Atascocita
Investigators still don't have a suspect in custody or know what the motive might've been, leaving Omar Ursin's family without any closure as they prepare to lay him to rest Thursday.
hellowoodlands.com
Conroe Police Department implements Mounted Patrol Unit
The Conroe Police Department is proud to introduce its first Mounted Patrol Unit to the streets of Conroe. The unit will consist of four full-time police officers and a supervisor who will provide horse-back police patrol in neighborhoods, shopping centers, and the Downtown area. In addition to everyday patrols, the Mounted Officers will be an invaluable tool in the search of missing persons or rural area canvasing and bringing back that small-town feel to the community. The Mounted Unit will participate in community events and provide highly visible security for events like parades, park events, Downtown events, the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, the Montgomery County Fair, and National Night Out.
Man stabbed to death in parking lot of hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport
Police said as the victim was being taken to the hospital, he asked someone to call his mother. He was stabbed at least twice in the groin and chest area.
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old man after found safe in SW Houston
Police said Lincoln Williams has been found safe.
Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway
The mother of two boys who were injured in the fiery road rage shooting on July 4, 2019 says they are no longer victims, but survivors.
Deadly pileup shuts down eastbound lanes of East Freeway in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Eastbound lanes of East Freeway have reopened after a deadly pileup early Thursday. The crash involved four vehicles in the area of East Freeway near Mercury Drive in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office. At least one person was killed.
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
Teens accused of stealing catalytic converters at The Woodlands Mall arrested after high-speed chase, MCSO says
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Three teens were arrested last weekend after Montgomery County Sheriff's Office officials said they stole catalytic converters off vehicles at The Woodlands Mall. On Sunday, MCSO deputies showed up at the mall after getting reports of suspects stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking...
Comments / 1