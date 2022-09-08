ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Wilbur Tankersley's mental challenges led to a tragedy at the Wolfe Apartments. His family is still trying to make sense of it all.

By More by Daniel Walters
inlander.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Face your biggest fear’: Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
KREM2

'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#The Wolfe Apartments#The House Of Charity Or
ifiberone.com

Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
SPOKANE, WA
spotonidaho.com

The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)

Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Suspect in St. Charles Parish fire changes plea to guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of setting fire to a Spokane church in 2021 appeared in court on Sept. 7 and changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. 23-year-old Rio Mirabal pleaded guilty to Damage by Fire to Building Used in Interstate and Foreign Commerce. His change was reportedly not part of a plea deal.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors sue Catholic Charities, City of Spokane over affordable housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of people living in the West Hills neighborhood is suing over an affordable housing project slated for the old motel off Government Way. The lawsuit was filed by “Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods” and lists Catholic Charities, Dignity Housing, Empire Health, Sunset Health and the City of Spokane as defendants. “The due process the public comment...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy