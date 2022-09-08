Wilbur Tankersley's mental challenges led to a tragedy at the Wolfe Apartments. His family is still trying to make sense of it all.

Read full article on original website
‘Face your biggest fear’: Young cougar survivor shares her recovery story from near-death attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how she’s moving forward from the terrifying ordeal. Lily Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by a cougar in Stevens County in May while she was playing with her friends. She spent a week at Sacred Heart after the attack. Months later, you would never know she was on the brink of death. She’s full of life and living hers to the fullest.
Spokane filmmaker, publisher, Sandy Williams leaves behind legacy of activism, organizing
The Spokane community is adjusting to the loss of Sandy Williams, racial justice advocate and founder of eastern Washington’s only Black newspaper. She died last Sunday in a plane crash in Puget Sound. Sandy Williams leaves a significant legacy that includes her newspaper, “The Black Lens”, the Carl Maxey...
North Idaho man in Custody After Threatening SWAT Team with bat, Propane Tanks
COEUR D'ALENE - A around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Kootenai County Deputies responded to the 6200 Block of West Prairie Avenue in Post Falls for a report of a physical domestic dispute. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and a female victim said she had...
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
‘God has my beautiful baby:’ Memorial held for Kiersten Noel
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Earlier this month, tragedy struck East Valley High School after two seniors were killed in a car crash while driving to a senior sunrise event at the school. On Saturday, the family of one of those girls, Kiersten Noel, held a public memorial for family, friends and other community members to share memories of the teenager,...
Major Crimes detectives looking for help identifying body
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office said they're looking for help identifying a dead body. The body was found on Aug. 11 in the Spokane River. Click here for more information.
A time of recovery and rebuilding: Kootenai Health faces financial challenge head on
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
'I hope you can make peace with yourself' | Spirit Lake man who killed girlfriend gets 20 years to life
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2021. 55-year-old John Dalton pleaded guilty in March to the second-degree murder of his girlfriend, 56-year-old Tina Swor. On Friday, a district court sentenced Dalton to 20 years fixed to life with credit for time served.
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
Major Crimes detectives requesting help in identifying body found in Spokane River
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced that Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are requesting the public's help in identifying a body found in the Spokane River. The body was originally discovered on Aug. 11, 2022 around 5 p.m. after a...
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
Sit-and-lie v. Illegal camping: What's the difference between Spokane's two ordinances?
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced Wednesday that the city would begin enforcing its current sit-and-lie ordinance. She also announced that the city council would vote on a revised illegal camping ordinance during their next meeting on Monday. The announcement comes as the new homeless shelter on...
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrest felony suspect in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team arrest a man during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave.
Suspect in St. Charles Parish fire changes plea to guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man suspected of setting fire to a Spokane church in 2021 appeared in court on Sept. 7 and changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. 23-year-old Rio Mirabal pleaded guilty to Damage by Fire to Building Used in Interstate and Foreign Commerce. His change was reportedly not part of a plea deal.
Spokane Major Crimes Detectives and Medical Examiner's Office Attempting to Identify Body Found in Spokane River
SPOKANE - Spokane Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are seeking assistance from the public with identifying a body found in the Spokane River last month. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm., a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains submerged,...
West Hills neighbors sue Catholic Charities, City of Spokane over affordable housing project
SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of people living in the West Hills neighborhood is suing over an affordable housing project slated for the old motel off Government Way. The lawsuit was filed by “Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods” and lists Catholic Charities, Dignity Housing, Empire Health, Sunset Health and the City of Spokane as defendants. “The due process the public comment...
Hazy skies grace the Spokane area, leaving poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane air quality is at an unhealthy level right now. According to Spokane Clean Air, the air quality level in Spokane right now is 151, falling in the unhealthy level. This means that everyone may experience health effects. Those in members of sensitive groups may have more serious health effects as a result of the poor air quality.
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
