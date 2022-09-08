Amelia Clark agrees not to return to leadership role with the Spokane Regional Health District in order to close investigation

Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
A time of recovery and rebuilding: Kootenai Health faces financial challenge head on
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
Local businesses and non-profits react to City's letter asking homeless encampment to be removed
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is on notice tonight after the City of Spokane said they need to clear the homeless encampment by Interstate-90 and Freya. Over the last year, the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya grew to more than 600 people. Now with...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
Spokane Regional Health District encourages caution due to poor air quality
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is urging people to be cautious and keep tabs on the air quality index before taking part in outdoor activities Sunday. As of noon, the air quality is in the "Unhealth for all groups" range, with an air quality index of 171. Other areas in the region are worse off, with Moscow, Idaho having the worst score of 277, good for the "very unhealth" range.
Chronicle
Brian Mittge Commentary: It’s Time for State Worker Vaccine Mandate to End
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Washington’s nearly three-year state of emergency would end on the last day of October. What will not end is his rule that state workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s time for that to change. It’s time for Gov. Inslee to drop the...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane City Council to consider more restrictive camping rules Monday
The city of Spokane could soon tighten the rules on illegal camping city-wide, giving police officers the authority to break up any camp they see as a safety hazard. The new rules are likely to come up for a city council vote Monday night. Camping on sidewalks is already illegal...
spotonidaho.com
The problem with Marxists at Kootenai Sheriff Town Hall August 25, 2022 (Video)
Sheriff Bob Norris held a town hall in Hayden, Idaho August 25, 2022, the North Idaho Pride Alliance issued a call to action to support the narrative of Pride in the park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022 I'm happy to announce partnership with Hero Soap Company which a portion of proceeds goes to veterans and first responders. Their products are all ...
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
SPS responds to transportation concerns, says they 'are not satisfied with the status quo'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is responding to transportation problems the district has experienced during the first week of the 2022 school year. According to Durham School Services, the transportation contractor for SPS, 170 bus drivers were employed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are 106 drivers employed, a loss of 40%.
City of Spokane gives WSDOT deadline to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has given the Washington State Department of Transportation a deadline to clear Camp Hope. WSDOT owns the property along I-90 at Freya, where the large homeless encampment has been set up for months. There are currently more than 600 people living in the camp. Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins sent a letter to...
inlander.com
Spokane police seize thousands of dollars each year — City Council wants to change how they spend it
In most Washington cities, police chiefs are able to spend the money they seize from people suspected of drug crimes with broad discretion. But in Spokane, a 2017 ordinance requires that the City Council and police chief agree on how the money is spent. This year, the two parties are...
Chronicle
State Says It Finds No Wrongdoing in Agency’s Handling of Oakley Carlson’s Case
A state agency responsible for investigating complaints against the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) has determined the department properly handled missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson’s case. Oakley’s former foster parents and members of the Oakville community have been calling for an investigation into DCYF’s handling of Oakley’s case...
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
wa.gov
Inslee appoints Marla Polin to Spokane County Superior Court
Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Marla Polin to the Spokane County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Harold Clarke, who is retiring September 30. Since 2008, Polin has operated her own private Spokane-area practice, Polin Law Office, where she has served as a public defender and as a contractor with the state Office of Public Defense representing individuals for whom the state has filed petitions seeking their civil commitment as sexually violent predators.
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
Coeur d'Alene Schools to discuss using emergency levies in anticipation of the growing student population
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Before the second Monday of September, Idaho school districts that qualify have the ability to levy emergency funds from taxpayers without voter approval if more students show up than expected and additional funding is needed to support their learning, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
West Hills neighbors sue Catholic Charities, City of Spokane over affordable housing project
SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of people living in the West Hills neighborhood is suing over an affordable housing project slated for the old motel off Government Way. The lawsuit was filed by “Spokane for Safe Neighborhoods” and lists Catholic Charities, Dignity Housing, Empire Health, Sunset Health and the City of Spokane as defendants. “The due process the public comment...
KOMO News
Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
