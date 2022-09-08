Read full article on original website
Related
We Found The Best Laptop Stands for Every Type of Workstation — Starting at $22
Laptops are great and all, but anyone who’s had to spend long hours working at one knows how fatiguing they can be. From stiff necks to carpal tunnel syndrome, there is no shortage of modern maladies looming in the cramped, hunched-over positions forced on us by laptops. Keeping your laptop on your lap or a lap desk can be great, but your bad posture will get to you in the long run. Now that the work-from-home life has become the norm, we’re looking for ways to stay healthy and productive in home offices, at ladder desks and anywhere we can find...
Sony to offer Gray Camouflage collection for PS5
Finding a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to find, but at least it is getting just a tad easier these days. However, that’s not stopping Sony from adding more customization options for those of us who already own the PS5 console. This fall, the company is set to release the Gray Camouflage collection. This collection consists of a new set of plates for the console, as well as a matching DualSense controller and Pulse headset. Now your console can look badass when you play call of duty.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 affordable gaming headset $50
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available to purchase and is equipped with large 50 mm drivers together with an affordable $50 price point. Weighing in at under 300g the second generation Cloud Stinger headset builds on the original while “refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs” says HyperX.
CARRAT smart jewelry GPS bracelet and emergency caller
Anyone concerned about their family members location and security may be interested in a range of smart jewelry created by the designers at CARRAT. The minimalist GPS tracking bracelet and emergency caller is made from 18k Gold AND 925 Silver precious metals and provides accurate GPS tracking in a smart and stylish bracelet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Powchell Charger rugged hard shell portable charging case
Drone owners and outdoor adventurers looking for a rugged charging solution that allows you to not only protect your gadgets but also charge them in a safe environment. May be interested in the new Powchell Charger portable charging case offering the latest “power protocol technology “and capable of simultaneously charging for different devices. the 4 charging ports deliver up to a combined total of 110W. Rapid charge, multiple times over with our high-density, high-quality rechargeable Lithium-ion Panasonic battery cells providing 20,000mAh (74Wh).
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard
The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.
Fluid One smart home automation system
The engineers and developers at Fluid based in Austin Texas in the United States have created a new “next-generation smart home automation and control system” which has this month been launched by Kickstarter. Designed to provide an easy way to control all the devices in your home the home automation concept is looking to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production.
Citroen My Ami Tonic EV unveiled
Citroen has added a new model to its Ami EV range, the Citroen My Ami Tonic and the car comes with a yellow and khaki color scheme. The Citroen My Ami Tonic is the latest model in the Ami electric range and it also comes with a range of customizable options.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raspberry Pi power HAT
A new Hackster.io project published this month provides more details on a new Raspberry Pi power HAT built using PCB services from Seeed. Designed and built to power up a Raspberry Pi with 5V using a 3.7V Li-ion or LiPo cell. The custom-built PCB will function with both the wireless version of the Raspberry Pi Zero as well as the larger more powerful Raspberry Pi 3 Model B.
Deals: Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech
We have a great deal on the Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Mountaineer Solar Backback by Outdoor Tech is available in our deals store for $109.95 and it comes with some great features. Your new backpack is also your new...
Deals: Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker
We have an awesome deal on the Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Twin Peaks Adjustable Bluetooth Speaker by Outdoor Tech is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.95. Any way you look at it, Twin Peaks gives you...
CNBC
How to quickly scan, sign and send documents with your iPhone
The Notes app on your iPhone or iPad can turn your device camera into a scanner. You can capture multiple pages and turn them into one PDF that you can send. And you can create an e-signature and add it to any document before sending. You don't need a bulky...
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
Miniforum EliteMini 550 barebones mini PC
Miniforum has unveiled their latest barebones mini PC in the form of the EliteMini 550 following on from its previous availability earlier this year equipped with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 5700G processors. The new barebones system is priced from $399 offering a chance for you to include your own choice of processor and graphics card rather than paying the $499 for the previously launched systems with CPU included.
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
Anker Nano 3 unveils new tiny 30w wall charger
If you are searching for a small yet powerful compact 30w wall charger equipped with a USB-C port you may be interested in the new Anker Nano 3 launch this week are now available to purchase from online retailers in the official Anker website priced at $23. For the next couple of weeks the Nano 3 is available at a special promotional price of just $20.69 until September 19, 2022.
Radxa CM5 compute module RK3588S, 16GB RAM and more
The first details of the new Radxa CM5 compute module have been shared this week equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC. Measuring 55 x 40 mm and equipped with three high-density 100-pin board-to-board connectors. Other features will include options for 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR 4x‑4224 SDRAM and storage will be available in optional 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC flash memory up to 250MB/s.
Apple Watch SE features new S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor
As well as launching their new Ultra Watch and Series 8 range of smart wearables Apple has also introduced their new Apple Watch SE providing a wealth of advanced features at a more affordable price. The latest Watch SE features the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor the same powerhouse that is included in the new Series 8 and Ultra. Making it 20% faster than previous generations.
Tronsmart T7 rugged outdoor portable Bluetooth speaker
If you are searching for a rugged Bluetooth speaker to accompany your outdoor adventures you may be interested in the new Tronsmart T7. Featuring a design based on the T6 wireless Bluetooth speaker the upgraded T7 features a customizable backlight, that will pulse and shimmer with the beat of your music. Accompanying the speaker is the Tronsmart companion application that allows users to easily personalize EQ modes.
Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments
Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0