Laptops are great and all, but anyone who’s had to spend long hours working at one knows how fatiguing they can be. From stiff necks to carpal tunnel syndrome, there is no shortage of modern maladies looming in the cramped, hunched-over positions forced on us by laptops. Keeping your laptop on your lap or a lap desk can be great, but your bad posture will get to you in the long run. Now that the work-from-home life has become the norm, we’re looking for ways to stay healthy and productive in home offices, at ladder desks and anywhere we can find...

