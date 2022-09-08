Crews battle Sharon house fire
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Flames ripped through a vacant house in Sharon early Thursday morning.
It happened on Cedar Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m.
Firefighters from several local departments were on-hand. The fire started in the rear of the house and quickly spread.
Neighbors said the house has been vacant for years.
The cause is under investigation.
