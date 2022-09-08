Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
Phone Arena
Samsung likes the Galaxy S22 so much that it will only swap the S23's processor
Old wine ages best, said Samsung, and didn't change a thing about the Galaxy S23 and S23+ from their predecessors but the processing power upgrade. We kid, but that's exactly what comparatively credible Samsung leaker Ice Universe tips for the S23 series phones that don't carry the Ultra moniker. "Same...
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of 09 2022
Who says you need to pay for perfection? With these Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals, your dream foldable is just a mouse click away.
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $85, Get the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Memory Card + Adapter for $46.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC memory card + adapter is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, smartphones, tablets, and more, all for $46.99 shipped, today only, originally $84.99. If you’re using this in an action camera or extreme weather, the card itself is water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wear resistant, while also being backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Product page.
Twelve South Curve Flex Macbook stand launched in the UK
Twelve South has launched their latest MacBook stand in the UK, the Twelve South Curve Flex, it is designed to be flexible and allow you a range of positions to use your MacBook with. Your MacBook screen and camera can be elevated to up to 22 inches and it can...
Sony to offer Gray Camouflage collection for PS5
Finding a PlayStation 5 is still very difficult to find, but at least it is getting just a tad easier these days. However, that’s not stopping Sony from adding more customization options for those of us who already own the PS5 console. This fall, the company is set to release the Gray Camouflage collection. This collection consists of a new set of plates for the console, as well as a matching DualSense controller and Pulse headset. Now your console can look badass when you play call of duty.
Vivo Y75s Android smartphone unveiled
We have already seen a couple of new Android smartphones from Vivo this month and now we have another one, the Vivo Y75s. The Vivo Y75s comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it also comes with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 401ppi.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera review: Beyond the margin of error
Samsung upgraded the cameras on the Z Flip 4, but just how much better are they than the Flip 3? We give you a detailed rundown so you know exactly what you're getting.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 affordable gaming headset $50
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available to purchase and is equipped with large 50 mm drivers together with an affordable $50 price point. Weighing in at under 300g the second generation Cloud Stinger headset builds on the original while “refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs” says HyperX.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unveiled
We previously saw the new iPhone14 and 14 Plus, Apple also unveiled their new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets at their press event yesterday. The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max handsets come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, Apple has ditched the notch on these handsets for a pill-shaped camera cutout.
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini compact 60% mechanical wireless keyboard
The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is a new compact 60% wireless mechanical keyboard launch this week available in a variety of different languages including US English, French, German, Japanese, UK English and Nordic. The Series 5000 aluminum top plate enhances structural stability and durability and is made from the same material used in “combat jets” says SteelSeries.
Radxa CM5 compute module RK3588S, 16GB RAM and more
The first details of the new Radxa CM5 compute module have been shared this week equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC. Measuring 55 x 40 mm and equipped with three high-density 100-pin board-to-board connectors. Other features will include options for 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR 4x‑4224 SDRAM and storage will be available in optional 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC flash memory up to 250MB/s.
Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods
Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London. The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there. Equipped with...
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
Nikon Z Tamron F 4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens
Photography lens manufacturer Tamron has this week introduced its first lens for the Nikon Z mount system introducing the new Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (Model A047). The telephoto zoom lens features a Nikon Z mount for full-frame mirrorless cameras and will be available to purchase at the end of September 2022 priced at £700 in the UK and €830 in Ireland and is also available for Sony cameras.
