ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

A crucial precedent? New Mexico Trump loyalist barred from office over Jan. 6 insurrection

By Areeba Shah
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZoTI_0hmmIPub00

A New Mexico judge ordered that Couy Griffin, a commissioner in Otero County and the leader of "Cowboys for Trump," be removed from office for violating the 14th Amendment by participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which the judge described as an insurrection. District Court Judge Francis Mathew further ruled that Griffin was permanently disqualified from holding public office.

This is the first time any court has officially ruled the Jan. 6 attack to have been an insurrection under the law, and also marks the first time in 150 years that any U.S. court has disqualified a public official under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group that represented New Mexico residents who filed the lawsuit seeking to disqualify Griffin.

Plaintiffs argued that Griffin had "violated his constitutional oath by mobilizing, inciting and then joining a violent insurrection" at the Capitol.

Griffin, who was an elected commissioner in Otero County along New Mexico's southern border, was convicted earlier this year of trespassing for illegally breaching the Capitol grounds alongside numerous other rioters who crossed multiple layers of security barricades. He filmed a speech on the Capitol steps for social media, leading chants of "This is our house" and "We could all be armed."

"The story of Couy Griffin is an example of exactly why you don't want insurrectionists in government," CREW chief counsel Donald Sherman told Salon. "Not only was he a part of the insurrection on Jan. 6, but in his county, he was trying to overturn the results of an election this year."

Griffin, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, has repeatedly echoed the former president's false claims of widespread voter fraud. He refused to certify the June primary election results in Otero County (which is largely Republican), citing conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines. In 2019, Griffin formed Cowboys for Trump, which held pro-Trump horseback parades in major cities and urged supporters to travel to Washington on Jan. 6.

While the ruling by Judge Mathew removed Griffin from his position, it also sets an apparent precedent that is likely to be tested elsewhere and in other election cycle.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Sherman said the lesson was straightforward: "We're going to have free and fair elections. People who will use misinformation or threats of violence to overturn free and fair elections can and will be held accountable."

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, known as the Disqualification Clause, bars any person from holding federal or state office if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Plaintiffs in the case argued that Griffin's role in engaging "in insurrection or rebellion" and in giving "aid or comfort" to insurrectionists violated the constitutional oath he took upon taking office.

The judge's historic ruling may well serve as a model for new arguments in favor of disqualifying other elected officials who attempted to overturn the 2020 election from holding office in the future — potentially including Trump himself. But the viability of this precedent is certain to be tested in court.

This decision "provides a roadmap" for such future litigation, said Steve Sanders, a law professor at Indiana University. "But it's only going to be as effective as the people in different states who are willing to bring these lawsuits."

Sanders added that Judge Mathew's ruling provides some insight into how "insurrection" is defined under the law, suggesting that acts of violence are not necessary for someone to "engage in insurrection."

Earlier this year, a judge blocked a lawsuit that sought to remove Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., who spoke at Trump's Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally, from running for re-election. (Cawthorn lost his seat in the Republican primary for unrelated reasons.) And in May, officials in Georgia similarly ruled that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could remain on the ballot, despite her repeated false or unproven claims of widespread election fraud.

"Sometimes accountability takes a lot of time and a lot of effort," said Sherman. "But I think this is one example that [shows] accountability is possible and that it's worth pursuing."

Comments / 2

Related
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'

Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump judge's ruling in Mar-a-Lago case proves Biden was right: MAGA is fascism

It had been little over a week since President Joe Biden called Donald Trump and his supporters "semi-fascist" when a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon of Florida, proved Biden's point. While most Americans were too busy enjoying Labor Day cookouts to pay much attention to the news, Cannon let loose with a decision breathtaking in its disregard for both the law and the judicial branch's legitimacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Lawsuits#New Mexico Trump#District Court#Insurrectionists
Salon

Trump's MAGA judge can't save him: Legal woes pile up even after favorable "special master" ruling

The week began as one of Donald Trump's best weeks in ages. His hand-picked federal judge came through for him and issued an extremely broad injunction against the government investigation into all the stolen secret government documents he was storing at Mar-a-Lago and decreed that a "special master" be appointed to look through all of it to determine if any of Trump's alleged "privileges" had been trampled since she apparently believes he's is entitled to special protections. Her reasoning may have been panned by every credible legal expert in the country but that's just the sort of reaction that would make Trump's followers respect her more.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Told White House Team He Needed to Protect ‘Russiagate’ Documents

In his final days in the White House, Donald Trump told top advisers he needed to preserve certain Russia-related documents to keep his enemies from destroying them.  The documents related to the federal investigation into Russian election meddling and alleged collusion with Trump’s campaign. At the end of his presidency, Trump and his team pushed to declassify these so-called “Russiagate” documents, believing they would expose a “Deep State” plot against him.  According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation and another source briefed on the matter, Trump told several people working in and outside the White House that he...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
CBS News

33 state legislatures have introduced bills that would interfere in election administration, new report says

A new report released Wednesday highlighted the sweep of state legislative efforts that may threaten fair and secure election administration. This year legislatures in 33 states — most of which are controlled by Republicans — have introduced 244 bills that would give the partisan legislature or legislatively appointed officials more sway over election operations than civilian appointees, or create undue burdens for nonpartisan election officials. Twenty-four of those bills became law, according to the report from the States United Democracy Center and Protect Democracy, nonpartisan organizations that aim to defend democratic elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump threatens lawsuit against Fox News over Lincoln Project ad: ‘See you all in Court!’

Donald Trump threatened legal action against Fox News on Thursday in response to an ad from the conservative Lincoln Project.The former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, that he would see the network and, apparently, the Lincoln Project “in Court” and blamed them for supposed “false advertis[ing]”. As with his previous criticism of the network, Mr Trump’s statement once again targeted former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a conservative critic of his who supported impeachment after the Jan 6 riot and now sits on the Fox Corporation’s board of directors.“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project...
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
19K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy