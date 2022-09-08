Do you want to view Instagram Stories without an account? Perhaps because you want to retain some anonymity. No problem! This article will show you how to do it.

It’s easy to do and only takes a few minutes. You won’t even have to log in to different apps to do so. Keep reading for instructions on how to view Instagram stories without an account.

What are Instagram Stories?

Instagram Stories, also called Insta Stories, are a feature on the Instagram app that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. However, unlike regular posts, these only last for 24 hours before disappearing.

To view someone’s recent Stories, tap their profile picture on the Instagram app’s main screen on your mobile device. You don’t need to have an Instagram handle or an Instagram account to view Stories, but you will need to create one if you want to post your own.

How to view Instagram Stories without an account

If you don’t have an Instagram account and want to view someone’s posted Story, there are a few ways you can do it.

One way is to ask close friends with an Instagram handle to log in and show you the Story you want to see.

Another way is to use a Story Viewer tool. There are many of these available online, but we recommend using one that doesn’t require you to give away your personal information. Preferably, it’s one of the ones that you only have to visit their websites to view the stories you want.

The best Instagram Story viewer tools

Many websites offer Instagram Story viewing services, but not all of them are created equal. Here are some of the best:

Mystalk Instagram stories viewer

MyStalk is a third-party app that lets users view Instagram Stories anonymously. Although the app isn’t affiliated with Instagram, it allows you to use IG anonymously.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to using MyStalk:

Go to the MyStalk website using your browser.

On your browser, type in the username of the person whose Story you want to view.

Select the Profile you want to view from the options available.

The Story of the user you want to view will automatically appear once you select it.

To save the Stories on your device, you can click the download option at the bottom right of the pictures or videos on the user’s Story.

Dumpor Instagram Stories viewer

Dumpor is a great way to view Stories on Instagram without having an IG handle. Here’s how to use it:

First, go to the Dumpor website.

Then, enter the person’s username whose Stories you want to view.

Next, click the Show *username* Stories button to view the user’s Stories.

Click on the link, and you will be able to view the Stories without having to sign up or log in.

Stories IG

Stories IG is another website to view Instagram Stories without having to open your Instagram.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Go to the Stories IG website.

On the homepage, type in the username of the person whose Story you want to view in the search bar.

Click on the person’s name when it pops up below the search bar.

It will take you to that person’s profile page on Stories IG. You will see all their recent stories and information on their profile page.

To watch a particular Story, click on it, and it will begin playing automatically.

After viewing the Story, you can click on the X in the top left corner of the screen to exit it. That’s all there is to it! With this method, you can view any public Instagram Story without having an Instagram account yourself.

Anon IG Viewer

Anon IG Viewer is another free online tool that lets you view Stories. All you need is the Instagram username of the person whose Story you want to view.

Once you enter the username, Anon IG Viewer will generate a link that you can use to view the Story. The best part is that the person whose Story you’re viewing won’t be notified. So you can watch Instagram Stories anonymously.

If you want to check out Instagram Stories without signing up on Instagram, give Anon IG Viewer a try.

StoriesDown Instagram stories viewer

StoriesDown is a free online tool that lets you download Instagram Stories. You can use it to download someone’s Story if you so desire.

To use StoriesDown:

Enter the person’s username whose Story you want to download.

Next, select the Story or stories that you want to download.

Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button.

The Story will be downloaded as a media file that you can view anytime, even if you don’t have an internet connection.

With this guide, viewing Instagram Stories without having a profile on IG should be a breeze. Each method has its benefits, so choose the one that works best for you.

FAQ

What does the top three viewers on Instagram Story mean?

Those who appear at the top of the list of your Story Viewers are the ones who visit your profile the most. This is because the order of Story viewers is based on how your followers interact with your profile on the platform rather than how you engage with these profiles.

