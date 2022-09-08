ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to view Instagram Stories without an account

By Toby Grey
 2 days ago
Do you want to view Instagram Stories without an account? Perhaps because you want to retain some anonymity. No problem! This article will show you how to do it.

It’s easy to do and only takes a few minutes. You won’t even have to log in to different apps to do so. Keep reading for instructions on how to view Instagram stories without an account.

What are Instagram Stories?

Instagram Stories, also called Insta Stories, are a feature on the Instagram app that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. However, unlike regular posts, these only last for 24 hours before disappearing.

To view someone’s recent Stories, tap their profile picture on the Instagram app’s main screen on your mobile device. You don’t need to have an Instagram handle or an Instagram account to view Stories, but you will need to create one if you want to post your own.

How to view Instagram Stories without an account

If you don’t have an Instagram account and want to view someone’s posted Story, there are a few ways you can do it.

One way is to ask close friends with an Instagram handle to log in and show you the Story you want to see.

Another way is to use a Story Viewer tool. There are many of these available online, but we recommend using one that doesn’t require you to give away your personal information. Preferably, it’s one of the ones that you only have to visit their websites to view the stories you want.

The best Instagram Story viewer tools

Many websites offer Instagram Story viewing services, but not all of them are created equal. Here are some of the best:

Mystalk Instagram stories viewer

MyStalk is a third-party app that lets users view Instagram Stories anonymously. Although the app isn’t affiliated with Instagram, it allows you to use IG anonymously.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to using MyStalk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajzIL_0hmmINON00
  • On your browser, type in the username of the person whose Story you want to view.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ywjf_0hmmINON00
  • Select the Profile you want to view from the options available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VDa2_0hmmINON00

The Story of the user you want to view will automatically appear once you select it.

To save the Stories on your device, you can click the download option at the bottom right of the pictures or videos on the user’s Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJK2y_0hmmINON00

Dumpor Instagram Stories viewer

Dumpor is a great way to view Stories on Instagram without having an IG handle. Here’s how to use it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXUlW_0hmmINON00
  • Then, enter the person’s username whose Stories you want to view.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yt5M_0hmmINON00
  • Next, click the Show *username* Stories button to view the user’s Stories.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krwvx_0hmmINON00
  • Click on the link, and you will be able to view the Stories without having to sign up or log in.

Stories IG

Stories IG is another website to view Instagram Stories without having to open your Instagram.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjSC1_0hmmINON00
  • On the homepage, type in the username of the person whose Story you want to view in the search bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rk75w_0hmmINON00
  • Click on the person’s name when it pops up below the search bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24947k_0hmmINON00
  • It will take you to that person’s profile page on Stories IG. You will see all their recent stories and information on their profile page.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ycMd_0hmmINON00
  • To watch a particular Story, click on it, and it will begin playing automatically.
  • After viewing the Story, you can click on the X in the top left corner of the screen to exit it. That’s all there is to it! With this method, you can view any public Instagram Story without having an Instagram account yourself.

Anon IG Viewer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOd6m_0hmmINON00

Anon IG Viewer is another free online tool that lets you view Stories. All you need is the Instagram username of the person whose Story you want to view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjrcQ_0hmmINON00

Once you enter the username, Anon IG Viewer will generate a link that you can use to view the Story. The best part is that the person whose Story you’re viewing won’t be notified. So you can watch Instagram Stories anonymously.

If you want to check out Instagram Stories without signing up on Instagram, give Anon IG Viewer a try.

StoriesDown Instagram stories viewer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiF0O_0hmmINON00

StoriesDown is a free online tool that lets you download Instagram Stories. You can use it to download someone’s Story if you so desire.

To use StoriesDown:

  • Enter the person’s username whose Story you want to download.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03181p_0hmmINON00
  • Next, select the Story or stories that you want to download.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBVIL_0hmmINON00
  • Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Sgdr_0hmmINON00

The Story will be downloaded as a media file that you can view anytime, even if you don’t have an internet connection.

With this guide, viewing Instagram Stories without having a profile on IG should be a breeze. Each method has its benefits, so choose the one that works best for you.

FAQ

What does the top three viewers on Instagram Story mean?

Those who appear at the top of the list of your Story Viewers are the ones who visit your profile the most. This is because the order of Story viewers is based on how your followers interact with your profile on the platform rather than how you engage with these profiles.

More Instagram coverage: See how to deactivate your Instagram account.

BGR.com

Netflix is not killing the binge model, contrary to news reports – but maybe it ought to

2022 has ushered in a slew of changes for Netflix subscribers, with the streamer finally jettisoning some of the principles it had once considered sacrosanct. Subscriptions, for example, now include more than just movies and TV shows — also, now, mobile video games exclusive to Netflix. An ad tier is also coming in November, while Netflix is moving to crack down on password-sharing. And on Friday, multiple blogs and news sites declared an even bigger change is coming: A larger, maybe even a complete, shift away from the all-at-once-release of Netflix shows.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

How to change your name on Facebook

Have you recently changed your legal name or simply want to add a fun nickname to your Facebook profile? The good news is that your Facebook name isn’t permanent. Rather than deleting your account, if you want to change up your Facebook activity, here’s a fun way to do so. Although Facebook only allows you to update your profile name every 60 days, with the tips provided in this article, you can easily pick out a new name to change your display name to.
CELL PHONES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reportedly Swear By This Product Instead of Botox — & It's On Rare Sale for 30% Off

Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.” So not only does the Princess of Wales swear by this, but apparently, Meghan Markle has raved about the product, per IntheKnow.  Along with them, the Queen of Spain,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Watch House of the Dragon episode 1 free on YouTube

House of the Dragon had a record-setting debut for HBO in August, drawing nearly 10 million viewers for the first episode. Of course, in order to watch the Game of Thrones spinoff, you’ll need a subscription to HBO or HBO Max. Not sure if it’s worth the price of admission? Well, HBO just put the first episode of House of the Dragon on YouTube for free.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook

For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to $280 off

Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Sun Joe, Dr. Martens and more? These are our favorites:
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

The 2 dark crime shows dominating Netflix in the US right now

Netflix subscribers, at least in the US, are apparently on a true-crime kick at the moment and seem to be increasingly seeking out darker content to binge on the streamer. Case in point: The top two TV series right now that are dominating the service in its home market? That would be the 8-episode limited series Devil in Ohio at #1, with the 24-episode documentary series I Survived a Crime at #2.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This could be the next Korean smash hit for Netflix

The first two episodes of Little Women, Netflix’s newest high-profile Korean TV series, hit the streamer over the weekend — and, in this writer’s opinion, there are at least two reasons why K-drama fans (if they’re not yet aware of this series) will definitely want to add it to their Netflix queue.
TV & VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Message Preview on iPhone?

Message Preview lets you check the Message without even opening the messaging app itself. It is a handy little feature that many iPhone users admire. However, the message preview can be a privacy concern for some users. Thankfully, you can turn off the Message Preview with a simple tweak in...
CELL PHONES
