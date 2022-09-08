Read full article on original website
george quiles
2d ago
A little grammar check perhaps? Maybe? LOL Who publishes an article without having it proofread? 🤔
Reply(2)
9
Mordechai Czellak
2d ago
What's these people doing at 1:30 am congregating on the street?In a neighborhood where crime is so rampant?
Reply(3)
9
A.g. Pennypacker
2d ago
I’m sure the unelected governor will be blaming some of the legal concealed carry holders because it wouldn’t be any of the criminals running around in the streets
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
Police Investigating Random Attack of Two in Midtown Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were assaulted in random attacks that occurred within 15...
Two Shot at New York City Gas Station After Dispute
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were shot at a New York City gas station...
72-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four shot outside Bronx building
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department reported that four men were...
Tourist raped by stranger in New York subway
A 21-year-old tourist was raped by a stranger in the New York City subway, police say.
62-Year-Old Man Beaten, Thrown Down Steps in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating an assault against...
Watch: Woman Rescued from Ledge of New York City Building
NEW YORK, NY – Last night, 31 officers from the New York City Police Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
New York City Police investigating after man slashed and robbed by crowd in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a male...
Armed Men Posing as DEA Agents Carjack New York City Driver
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department reported today that they are...
High School Student Shot in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced that a high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD Investigating Act of Lewdness, Assault in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a woman...
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
DNA Evidence Links New York City Man to 1996 Murder of Pregnant Woman
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City man has been indicted for murder and...
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
Man Attacked Outside Seaside Heights Liquor Store
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – Police in Seaside Heights responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue...
Shore News Network
114K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 84