New York City, NY

New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Police: 82-year-old attacked with machete in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An 82-year-old man was injured after allegedly being attacked by a woman wielding a machete in Lower Manhattan.It happened Wednesday morning outside MTA headquarters.Police say a 20-year-old woman slashed the man in the head with the machete, then pepper-sprayed him in an unprovoked attack.The woman was arrested at the scene.Police say she has seven prior arrests beginning back in March.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself

An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
BRONX, NY
