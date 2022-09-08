Read full article on original website
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
Police Investigating Random Attack of Two in Midtown Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were assaulted in random attacks that occurred within 15...
72-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
Two Shot at New York City Gas Station After Dispute
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were shot at a New York City gas station...
New York City Police Department releases sketch of Manhattan subway rapist
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has released a sketch of...
62-Year-Old Man Beaten, Thrown Down Steps in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating an assault against...
Four shot outside Bronx building
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department reported that four men were...
Watch: Woman Rescued from Ledge of New York City Building
NEW YORK, NY – Last night, 31 officers from the New York City Police Department...
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
New York City Police investigating after man slashed and robbed by crowd in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a male...
DNA Evidence Links New York City Man to 1996 Murder of Pregnant Woman
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City man has been indicted for murder and...
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
NYPD Investigating Act of Lewdness, Assault in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a woman...
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Police: 82-year-old attacked with machete in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An 82-year-old man was injured after allegedly being attacked by a woman wielding a machete in Lower Manhattan.It happened Wednesday morning outside MTA headquarters.Police say a 20-year-old woman slashed the man in the head with the machete, then pepper-sprayed him in an unprovoked attack.The woman was arrested at the scene.Police say she has seven prior arrests beginning back in March.
High School Student Shot in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced that a high...
Armed Men Posing as DEA Agents Carjack New York City Driver
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department reported today that they are...
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
