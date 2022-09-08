Read full article on original website
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
Atlantic City man released from jail in fatal hit-and-run
An Atlantic City man charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian was released with conditions Friday. Harris Jacobs, 26, faces a second-degree charge in the death of Orlando Fraga, who was struck at about 3:35 a.m. Sept. 4. Fraga, 76, was walking east on Atlantic...
Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun
A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
Hammonton vehicular homicide suspect back in jail after second crash
A Trenton woman indicted in a fatal Hammonton crash is back in jail after she was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury just after 1 a.m. Aug. 19, BreakingAC first reported last month.
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
Magnolia Man Arrested and Charged for Murder of 3-Month-Old
MAGNOLIA, DE – Police have announced the arrest of a twenty-seven-year-old Magnolia man in connection...
Shooting Suspect, Brooklyn Man Arrested and Charged in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ- The Atlantic City police department has announced the arrest of a Brooklyn...
Fentanyl-Heroin Worth $750K Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County Drug Bust: Prosecutor
Fentanyl-laced heroin with a street value of $750,000 was seized as part of an investigation into drug deals in Cape May County, authorities said. The probe culminated in the arrest of Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, and Jose Roman-Maysonet, 25, of Maple Avenue in Wildwood, they said. This investigation originated from an...
Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in Camden
Police have arrested the driver in a hit-and-run crash last month in Camden last month that killed a 41-year-old motorcyclist. Joseph Robinson, 61, of Camden, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a motorcycle accident resulting in death, the Camden County Police Department said Wednesday. Robinson hit...
Beachwood Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Berkeley Township
BAYVILLE, NJ – A 26-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was...
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco
A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
Police identify 80-year-old N.J. woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
An 80-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week in Egg Harbor Township, police said Thursday. The wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday near Tilton Road, Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue, according to township police. A Honda Fit was making a left turn from Washington...
Pine Hill Man Arrested After Suspicious Incident at Elementary School
EVESHAM, NJ – A 35-year-old man from Pine Hill was arrested and charged after fleeing...
Police Identify Manchester Luring Incident Suspect, No Threat to Community
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Manchester Police Department today said they have located and identified...
Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station
57 year old James D. Smith of Millville has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a man Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Vineland. Authorities say the victim was stabbed several times, but survived the attack. The post Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station...
Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash: Prosecutor
An Atlantic City man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash, authorities said. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, allegedly struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, of Atlantic City on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 3:35 a.m. on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Murder of Infant
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Keith Rawding of Magnolia, Delaware for murder following a death investigation that began earlier this week. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found deceased in his crib earlier that morning. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3, 2022.
DUI Checkpoint Tonight in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, NJ -Police in Point Pleasant will be conducting a DUI sobriety checkpoint for...
Passenger, 80, Dies From Injuries In South Jersey Crash
An 80-year-old passenger in a crash last week has died of her injuries. Delores McCreight, of Northfield, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with life-threatening injuries from the crash, police said on Thursday, Sept. 8. The crash occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection...
