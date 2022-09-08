ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun

A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged With “Ghost Gun,” Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Authorities in the World's Play Ground say a man has been arrested for being in possession of a loaded "ghost gun" and for endangering the welfare of a child. The scene unfolded around 5:30 this past Wednesday evening when, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues after they received a 9-1-1 from a person who said he was just in a dispute with an armed man.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist in Camden

Police have arrested the driver in a hit-and-run crash last month in Camden last month that killed a 41-year-old motorcyclist. Joseph Robinson, 61, of Camden, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a motorcycle accident resulting in death, the Camden County Police Department said Wednesday. Robinson hit...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station

57 year old James D. Smith of Millville has been charged with attempted murder after he stabbed a man Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Vineland. Authorities say the victim was stabbed several times, but survived the attack. The post Millville Man Charged With Attempted Murder Near Bus Station...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Pedestrian Crash: Prosecutor

An Atlantic City man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash, authorities said. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, allegedly struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, of Atlantic City on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 3:35 a.m. on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Murder of Infant

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Keith Rawding of Magnolia, Delaware for murder following a death investigation that began earlier this week. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found deceased in his crib earlier that morning. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3, 2022.
MAGNOLIA, DE
Daily Voice

Passenger, 80, Dies From Injuries In South Jersey Crash

An 80-year-old passenger in a crash last week has died of her injuries. Delores McCreight, of Northfield, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division with life-threatening injuries from the crash, police said on Thursday, Sept. 8. The crash occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

