abc27.com
Retail theft suspects arrested after highway police chase
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Four adults and one juvenile from Maryland were arrested on Sept. 7 in connection to a retail theft and police chase that happened at a Midstate Ulta Beauty. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 7:02 p.m., Lower Paxton Township Police responded to Ulta...
Five Arrested for Illegal Guns, Including 14-Year-Old
CLARKSBURG, MD – Montgomery County Police Department detectives arrested five individuals for illegal gun possession,...
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
Newark Police Seeking to Identify E-Bike Thief
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is investigating after a suspect stole an electric...
Suspect Arrested for July Gas Station Shooting in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, MD – A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and...
Howard County Police Department Crime Report: Man Says Bedroom Shot At
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has reported the following incidents that...
Drunk Driver Charged After Driving Car into Ocean
CAPE HENLOPEN, DE – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man drove his car into...
Five Arrested After Fleeing Police in Stolen Porsche
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Five people have been arrested after fleeing police in a stolen Porsche...
Glen Burnie Checkers Robbed at Gunpoint
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police police are investigating after an unknown man entered a Checkers...
Caught On Camera: Cop Car Stolen From D.C. Police Headquarters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man stole a Washington D.C. Metro Police car on Sunday morning...
Handgun and Drugs Recovered from Vehicle During Traffic Stop
On September 4 at 11:49 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Mitchell Road after observing the driver of a passenger car speeding. During the stop, officers learned the driver was in illegal possession of a firearm. The gun, which was loaded, was recovered. In addition, two bags of […]
Four Pounds Of Meth, Fentanyl, Stolen Gun Seized In Berks County Busts: PD
An investigation by local and state law enforcement led to one arrest and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, cash, and stolen gun, authorities in Berks County said. Viccasey Garcia, 35, of West Reading was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 8 after the Reading Police Department, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police found the items during a search of two homes linked to him, they said.
Multiple people shot in Cecil County, police say
BALTIMORE -- Multiple people were shot Friday morning in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WJZ. Units are on the scene of Hebron Court. Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County. No further information is immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.
13-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting at Students in Greenbelt
GREENBELT CITY, MD – The Greenbelt City police department has announced an arrest related to...
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Police Seek Man and Woman Who Dined and Dashed
Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who left a borough restaurant without paying on Wednesday. According to Schuylkill Haven Police, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 around 8:40pm., the below pictured male and female entered Mount Fuji, 380 Center Av. Schuylkill Haven, and departed said restaurant without paying for their food or drinks at 9:14pm.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville home
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 14700 block of Janice Drive, near Norbeck Road. It is believed the vehicle was taken sometime between 11:00 PM Tuesday and 6:15 AM yesterday.
Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports
Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
D.C. Repeat Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera Several Times
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Third District is investigating several burglaries...
21-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore Police Department detectives were notified of a shooting victim that walk...
