ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 5

Related
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in a parking lot in Rockville Thursday night, September 8, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike at 11:40 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, NJ
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime
Daily Voice

Four Pounds Of Meth, Fentanyl, Stolen Gun Seized In Berks County Busts: PD

An investigation by local and state law enforcement led to one arrest and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, cash, and stolen gun, authorities in Berks County said. Viccasey Garcia, 35, of West Reading was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 8 after the Reading Police Department, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police found the items during a search of two homes linked to him, they said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Multiple people shot in Cecil County, police say

BALTIMORE -- Multiple people were shot Friday morning in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WJZ. Units are on the scene of Hebron Court. Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County. No further information is immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
CECIL COUNTY, MD
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven Police Seek Man and Woman Who Dined and Dashed

Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who left a borough restaurant without paying on Wednesday. According to Schuylkill Haven Police, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 around 8:40pm., the below pictured male and female entered Mount Fuji, 380 Center Av. Schuylkill Haven, and departed said restaurant without paying for their food or drinks at 9:14pm.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville home

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 14700 block of Janice Drive, near Norbeck Road. It is believed the vehicle was taken sometime between 11:00 PM Tuesday and 6:15 AM yesterday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports

Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

114K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy