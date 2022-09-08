ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge shoots down Oath Keeper leader Stewart Rhodes' request to delay Jan.6 trial

By Sarah K. Burris
 2 days ago
Oath Keeper leader Stewart Rhodes attempted to delay his trial involving the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, reported ABC News.

Rhodes had asked to pause so he could get a new lawyer because the ones he had were not providing good counsel. The judge didn't buy it, calling it "complete and utter nonsense."

"The notion that you are going to create the kind of havoc that you will — and havoc is the only appropriate word I can think of — by moving Mr. Rhodes' trial, not going to happen," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Rhodes told Edward Tarpley, whom Rhodes had asked to be his new lawyer.

The judge went on to question what Rhodes was actually trying to do and ultimately refused to remove the existing lawyers from the case.

Rhodes is set to begin trial beginning on Sept. 27 and it will be the first of the Justice Department's efforts to prove seditious conspiracy against members of the far-right militia.

