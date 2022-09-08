Flood Watch through Saturday - tracking several inches of rain in waves

Jacksonville, Fl — Our hot and mainly dry pattern of weather is coming to an end. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a surge of tropical moisture that will produce very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Buresh says persistent cloud cover could cut down on the intensity of storms at times. Today will still be hot, touching near 90 degrees.

“That should help fuel the showers and thunderstorms, producing a few strong storms, as we get bands of showers and storms that will push to the north across the area, not just today but then right on through tomorrow and on into Saturday and Sunday.”, Buresh said.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Morning showers and storms are possible, but he says the tendency will more numerous storms during the day.

Temperatures will not be as hot, but still very humid with the tropical moisture.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday with the potential of several inches of rainfall. A slow moving frontal boundary and troughing aloft located to the west of our region will result in a feed of deep tropical moisture overspreading our area beginning today and continuing through at least Saturday night.

The wet and storm pattern breaks down by the middle of next week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Earl is 300 miles south of Bermuda this morning. It will stay well east of Florida as it moves just southeast of Bermuda later tonight. A few swells will make it to NE Florida again today and linger into tomorrow. Danielle is way out there in the Northern Atlantic. A tropical wave is well west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is expected to develop briefly and will stay out to sea. Another tropical wave is about to move off the West African Coast this morning. Some development is possible with this one. No local threats over the next 5 days.

©2022 Cox Media Group